Watch Asa's Soul-Stirring Music Video For "Odo"

“Money don’t impress me, I just want somebody who complements me,”Asa sings ethereally in "Odo," her brand new single released last week, which now has a beautiful music video to accompany it. The new video, directed by Andy Madjitey, was shot across Ghana and presents different depictions of love in its many forms.

Asa's vocals are still as affecting in "Odo," intermingling with a stringy but forlorn guitar accompaniment that feels as though it’s filling a widening void. It is Asa at her most vulnerable yet, longing for a love past felt. As she renders her experiences and observations about love as a feeding loop into the song, listeners are transported into a billowing soundscape of emotions. The song’s lyrics play a vivid picture of Asa valuing the intangible aspects of a relationship like time and company.

The production is also atmospheric, thanks to the creative input of Grammy-nominated Nigerian producer P.Priime, who has collaborated with Wizkid for his Made in Lagos album, as well as Asake and Oxlade.

"Odo" follows Asa's fifth studio album, V, which was released in 2022 and took cues from pop, Afrobeat, R&B, soul and electronic influences, featuring collaborations with Wizkid, Amaarae and The Cavemen.

The release of "Odo" in February isn’t random as it coincides with the month of love, a tender ode to genuine connection and companionship.

Watch the beautiful music video for "Odo" by Asa below.