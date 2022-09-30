Asake Has to Add Third O2 Academy Show After Selling Out in Minutes

As he climbs up the ladder of global superstardom, Asake continues to break glass ceilings and crash websites.
Asake has been making undeniable waves with his music and mass appeal, and his recent O2 Academy ticket sales are proof of that.
The new Afrobeats sensation recently sold out London's O2 Academy venue for his upcoming UK stint. Amidst the buzz of the sold out show, the official account of the O2 Academy took to social media to share that Asake would be headlining two additional shows at the event's center. Although the original date was slated for the 11th of December, the high demand for tickets pushed organizers to add on two more dates to the 11th, and "Mr. Money With The Vibe" will also now perform on the 12th and the 15th.
\u201cDue to phenomenal demand, a second date has been added for @asakemusik's London takeover. Round 2 will happen on Monday 12 December \ud83c\udf1f\n\nPriority Tickets on sale now at https://t.co/O7927HnUa8 and 10am Monday 03 October at @TicketmasterUK \n\n#O2Priority #Asake\u201d— O2 Academy Brixton (@O2 Academy Brixton) 1664543262
\u201c.@asakemusik is ready to headline our stage for a THIRD night 3\ufe0f\u20e3\n\nPriority Tickets on sale now at https://t.co/sZFEHmcqAW and 10am Monday 03 October at @TicketmasterUK\u201d— O2 Academy Brixton (@O2 Academy Brixton) 1664558354
\u201c@asakemusik Asake! Asake!! Asake!!! How many times did I call you? You better add more dates coz your true fans never see ticket buy! It\u2019s so unfair, been on the site all morning, kilode? Or just change venue to the 02, that\u2019s big enough to contain us o\u201d— ASAKE (@ASAKE) 1664551636
Asake's career trajectory has been swift, yet packed with back to back hits and critical acclaim. The Lagos-born artist first got his major big break when Olamide signed him to YBNL. His long trail of chart-topping records have quickly earned him the attention of fans, airplay and recognition. The Afrobeats singer's success, though sudden, has helped to propel him to the upper echelon of musical acts coming out of Africa. Because of the versatility of his sound, listeners have quickly gravitated towards his content. His ascent into superstardom has also ignited intrigue and conversation, inspiring many fans to root for him, because of his initial reputation as the underdog. Although he had received some recognition in 2020 after he released his "Mr. Money" single, 2022 was the year that he would gain the admiration and respect of his peers, as well as a bevy of fans and commercial success.
Though still a newcomer, Asake has proven that he is not a typical Afrobeats artist. His unique ability to fuse different Afro-inspired sounds from Fuji to Amapiano have made him a rare talent. He has also amplified the depth of most of his songs by merging different genres and articulating them with Yoruba language and the broken English spoken in some of the most intricate parts of Lagos. Those elements perhaps, are what have made Asake one of the most marketable and likable Afrobeats artists in recent time.
