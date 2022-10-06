Asake Is The Life Of The Party In New Visuals For "Joha"

'Mr. Money' is not here to play, ya'll!
Fast-rising Nigerian singer and songwriter Asakeseems to have figured out his recipe for success. The Lagos-born star released his debut album Mr. Money with The Vibe last month, and the man simply did not miss. His latest gift to us comes as a new music video for breakout hit "Joha" and saw the performer pull out all the stops.
Directed by his longtime collaborator TG Omori, Asake's optimism and confidence in his craft can be felt through the screen as the stylish Nigerian gallivants across the US party capital city that is Las Vegas. With the singer's growing success, his music videos echo the "Mr. Money" vibe so keenly associated with the "Bandana" crooner. No expense was spared as the star zipped around his lady companion in a royal blue sports car that I couldn't name if you paid me.
The singer also never misses an opportunity to show you how to dance to his music, as he introduced fans to the "Joha" dance challenge, anticipating and acknowledging the reach his music has. He even fed a baby tiger! The man gives the people what they want!
Asake continues to dominate our hearts, international music charts, and stages as he is currently on his North American debut tour "Mr. Money with The Vibe", named after his debut album. The singer's UK tour leg made headlines and history as tickets to his initial show at London's iconic O2 Arena sold out in minutes, prompting O2 to bring him back for a second AND third show to satisfy his UK fanbase. He is officially the first Afrobeats artist to sell out three dates in one day at the infamous UK venue.
Check out Asake's high energy music video for single 'Joha' here!
