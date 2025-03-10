“The Moral Conscience of a Generation:” Tributes Pour in for Iconic Playwright Athol Fugard

Eulogies are pouring in following the passing of Athol Fugard, the South African playwright and author whose revered catalog includes the seminal plays Sizwe Bansi is Dead and The Island. Fugard, who passed away at 92 years old, rose to acclaim as a conscientious voice during apartheid, and his works helped expose the plight of Black South Africans to the rest of the world.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called Fugard “the moral conscience of a generation,” adding that he was “an outlier amongst the millions of white South Africans who blithely turned a blind eye to the injustices being perpetrated in their name.”

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde described Fugard as a literary giant whose “sharp wit and deep understanding of our country’s story have left a lasting mark on our cultural heritage.” In a statement, the Economic Freedom Fighters political party praised “his commitment to exposing the brutal realities of apartheid, giving voice to those silenced by a racist and oppressive system.”

“There is no playwright who has come out of this country [that] has done the work Athol Fugard did,” South African actor and artistic director James Ngcobo told Newzroom Afrika , adding that Fugard inspired a “multitude” of writers and artists. “He has given the world such amazing narratives about humanity; he was obsessed with humanity.”

Actress and director Carla Fonseca Mokgata shared on X that Fugard “shaped the stages we walk on,” and his work was transcendental because of its social impact. “He taught us that theatre is not escape but confrontation. That truth, no matter how painful, must be spoken.”

Fugard wrote dozens of plays inspired by his real-life experiences and his empathetic observations of the cruel treatment Black people had to endure under apartheid. Sizwe Bansi is Dead portrays the restrictions placed on Black people through the use of identity booklets. The Island is set in a prison inspired by the notorious Robben Island Prison, which was the holding place for Nelson Mandela and many other freedom fighters.

Both plays were co-written with John Kani and the late Winston Ntshona. Kani and Ntshona starred in both plays and shared the Tony Award for Best Actor in 1975 for both plays.

A few of Fugard’s works were also adapted, including the 1980 drama Marigolds in August, starring Kani and Ntshona, which won the Berlin Bear Anniversary Prize at the 30th Berlin International Film Festival. His classic novel, Tsotsi, is the source material for Gavin Hood’s 2005 crime drama film of the same title, which won Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars.