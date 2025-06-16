Today in Africa — June 16, 2025: Over 100 Killed in Nigeria’s Benue State Village Massacre, Vatican Beatifies Congolese Anti-Corruption Martyr, UN Warns of Famine Risk in Sudan and Mali

Every day, OkayAfrica shares a roundup of news we’re following but haven’t published as full articles. These short updates cover what’s happening on the continent — in culture, politics, and beyond. For more on stories like these, be sure to check out our News page, with stories from across the regions.

Over 100 Killed in Nigeria's Benue State Massacre as Pope Condemns Nigeria's Growing Insecurity At least 100 people, including security officers, were killed and over 6,500 displaced in a brutal overnight attack on Yelewata village in Benue State on Sunday, according to Nigeria's emergency agency. Gunmen stormed Yelewata village in the early hours of June 14, locking families inside their homes and setting them on fire, shooting others as they tried to flee, leaving at least 100 people dead and dozens more injured or missing. The death toll may rise as access remains limited and dozens of victims are still unaccounted for. Hospitals in Makurdi are overwhelmed and calling for blood donations, while thousands of survivors — many of them women, children, and elderly people — have taken shelter in overcrowded IDP camps. Pope Leo XIV condemned the massacre during his Sunday address, calling it a "terrible massacre" and praying for "security, justice, and peace" in Nigeria. The victims reportedly included internally displaced people hosted by a local Catholic mission. Critics say the Nigerian government has failed to adequately address the violence in Benue, where over 500 lives have been lost since 2019. Governor Hyacinth Alia promised a five-member panel to investigate and deliver justice, while President Bola Tinubu urged local leaders to avoid inflaming tensions.

Congolese Anti-Corruption Hero Floribert Kositi Beatified by Vatican The Vatican has beatified Floribert Bwana Chui Bin Kositi, a 26-year-old Congolese customs officer killed in 2007 after refusing to approve the import of spoiled rice for poor communities in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Goma. Beatification is a formal recognition by the Catholic Church that a person lived a life of heroic virtue and is now considered “Blessed,” one step below sainthood, allowing public veneration in specific regions. Hailed as a martyr who stood against corruption, Kositi’s story has inspired renewed calls for integrity in a country ranked among the world’s most corrupt. His beatification ceremony in Rome drew hundreds from the Congolese diaspora, while crowds in Goma gathered in churches to celebrate a local hero whose honesty cost him his life — and may yet earn him sainthood.

UN Warns of Famine in Sudan, South Sudan, Mali as Southern Africa Sees Hunger Relief A new UN report flags Sudan, South Sudan, and Mali as among the world’s top hunger hotspots, with famine risks rising fast due to armed conflict, climate shocks, and deepening economic crises. Sudan’s civil war has pushed nearly 25 million people into food insecurity, while in South Sudan, 63,000 people face famine-like conditions. In Mali, conflict and soaring grain prices could leave 2,600 people starving by August. The Democratic Republic of Congo also re-enters the list due to escalating violence. The UN warns that without urgent aid, hunger will intensify across these fragile states. Meanwhile, there’s some rare good news from southern Africa. Countries like Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique, and Lesotho have been removed from the UN’s Hunger Hotspots list, thanks to improved harvests following the retreat of a brutal El Niño drought. Zambia’s maize production has more than doubled since last season, and maize prices in South Africa have dropped 13%, easing pressure on households. Still, the UN cautions that these gains are fragile and could unravel with the next climate or economic shock.

Museveni Signs Law Reinstating Military Trials for Civilians, Defying Supreme Court Ruling Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has signed a new law allowing military tribunals to try civilians, reversing a recent Supreme Court ruling that declared the practice unconstitutional. The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (Amendment) Act, 2025, was passed by parliament last month and has sparked criticism from rights groups and the opposition, who argue it’s a tool to target political dissent. The military has welcomed the law, claiming it will help deter armed political groups. However, critics argue that it undermines judicial authority and could be exploited to silence opponents ahead of Uganda’s 2026 elections. The previous court ruling had forced the transfer of high-profile cases — like that of opposition leader Dr. Kizza Besigye — to civilian courts. Bobi Wine, Museveni’s most prominent challenger, was once tried by a military court on weapons charges that were eventually dropped.

DR Congo Reels from Floods and Boat Disasters as Death Toll Climbs to 77 At least 77 people have died in the Democratic Republic of Congo following a week of deadly weather events, with more than 100 still missing. In Equateur province, three boats sank on Lake Tumba during a violent storm last Wednesday, leaving 48 confirmed dead and 107 unaccounted for, according to the Ministry of Interior. Nearly 50 people were rescued, and a government team has been dispatched to coordinate the humanitarian response. In a separate incident, heavy weekend rains triggered deadly floods and landslides in the capital, Kinshasa, killing 29 people and causing widespread damage. Homes were submerged, walls collapsed, and parts of the city were cut off. Rebuilding efforts are now underway, including repairs to damaged bridges. The government says it's working to strengthen disaster preparedness as extreme weather continues to hammer vulnerable communities.

Tanzania’s Tundu Lissu to Defend Himself in Treason Case After Prison Blocks Private Legal Talks Opposition leader Tundu Lissu will serve as his own counsel after a Dar es Salaam court ruled he can bypass prison rules that limit private meetings with his 30-strong legal team, to monitored phone calls. Held for 68 days on a treason charge tied to an April 9 rally demanding electoral reforms before October’s vote, Lissu says he is confined to a death-row wing and denied basic rights. Chief Magistrate Franco Kiswaga set the next hearing for July 1 and pressed prosecutors to finish their investigation. Lissu, who survived being shot 16 times in 2017, argues the case shows how the ruling CCM keeps tight control of Tanzania’s political arena.

Guinea’s Junta Forms Election Body Ahead of Referendum and 2025 Vote Guinea’s military government has established a new electoral body, the Directorate General of Elections (DGE), to oversee a constitutional referendum in September and general and presidential elections in December 2025. The announcement, made by junta leader General Mamadi Doumbouya, comes amid rising skepticism about the credibility of the transition to civilian rule. The junta has been criticized for dissolving over 50 political parties and clamping down on independent media, raising concerns that the newly formed DGE may serve more to consolidate power than to ensure a free vote.