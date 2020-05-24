culutre
Damola Durosomo
May. 24, 2020 01:07PM EST
Photo courtesy of @sahraisha

#BlackOutEid​: Young Black Muslims Shine as They Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr at Home

Young Black Muslims have found creative ways to celebrate community and share their best Eid looks, even as they #StayAtHome.

Eid Mubarak to our Muslim fam! Today marks Eid al-Fitr, the official end of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Despite things being a little different this year (on account of the current pandemic, of course) this hasn't stopped many from finding creative ways to fast, pray and connect with their community during these times. It certainly hasn't stopped young Black Muslims from participating in the virtual tradition known as #BlackOutEid while they continue to #StayAtHome.

#BlackOutEid is an annual celebration which highlights the diversity within the Muslim world. It began in 2015, when Aamina Mohamed created the hashtag to combat the erasure of Black people within the community. Since then, the hashtag has been used across social media with Black Muslims using it to share their sharpest Eid looks.

"For me, #BlackoutEid has been a rare opportunity to engage with my faith without the burden of separating or mitigating my blackness," wrote Nena Beecham as she reflected on the movement last year for Al Jazeera. "Although my participation in #BlackoutEid was purely digital, it made up for the lack of healthy and supportive relationships I had faced in other communities. I felt connected to a larger black Muslim community that was invested in both my joy and the appreciation of my blackness."

The feeling of connection is even more important this year, given that physical congregation is rightfully restricted. Nonetheless, folks in the community are seeking out new ways to foster connections. Whether it's enlisting a sibling for an at-home shoot, heading to the garden for beautiful scenic shots, or capturing striking self-portraits and selfies indoors, many have found ways to shine through it all.

Check out some stunning #BlackOutEid 2020 looks below.






























