Burna Boy's Big Night Out at the Grammys

Burna Boy came into the show with a record four nominations. But that’s not the only remarkable thing about the Nigerian music star at this year’s event. He’s the first Afrobeats artist to perform at the ceremony, and his nomination in the Best Melodic Rap Performance is a first for a Nigerian artist for their own song. Burna Boy has received a Grammy nomination every year, since his first in 2020. He won his first ever Grammy in 2021 for his album “Twice As Tall” in the Best Global Music Category. Three years later, he's on stage at "music's biggest night."

So, how did the “African Giant’s” night at the 66th Annual Grammys go?

​Nominations For the first time ever, Burna Boy scored four nominations in our night at the Grammys - Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Sittin’ On Top of the World,” Best Global Music Performance for “Alone” off the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Best African Music Performance for “City Boys” off his “I Told Them” album, and Best Global Music Album for “I Told Them.” This puts Burna Boy’s total Grammy nominations to 10, the first for a Nigerian act.

​Performance Trust Burna Boy to deliver a performance that’ll leave his audience asking for more. His set at the Grammys was no different. He began his performance with an intro led by green Agbada-wearing talking drum players, and the music then segued nicely into “On Form,” off his “I Told Them” album.

“Grammys, how are you feeling tonight? I need you to get up out of your seats immediately,” roared Burna Boy, as the music took over the room. He went on to perform the viral part of “City Boys” briefly before giving the audience a live experience of “Sittin’ On Top of the World.” He was joined on stage, first, by Brandy, who introduced the song, a sample of her 1998 single “Top Of The World,” with her melodious vocals, and then, by 21 Savage who performed his verse in the Grammy-nominated single.

Watch Burna Boy's set below