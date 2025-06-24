Best Afrobeats Songs of 2025 so Far – Mid-Year Music Roundup

Afrobeats music has never been short of inspiration.





The past few years have been marked by ideological differences and conversations about the movement’s viability at home. Still, there has seldom been a time when the scene hasn’t been pumping with vibrant and meticulously crafted music. We could even say that the incessant pressure placed on African musicians and documented by writers like Joey Akan has resulted in sounds that travel much further than those of preceding generations of creators.

In 2025, the story remains the same: we’re still exploring the potential of music through shared emotions and stories. A recurring feature of the best and biggest Afrobeats songs has been a reliance on melody. With Afrobeats music producers in Africa who have also made significant strides in their craft, the sound of contemporary Afrobeats has been characterized by efficiency rather than showmanship. Fewer musicians are crafting lyrical miracles, and more are making earworms, utilizing sonic atmospheres to work their way into the hearts of listeners.

Although this list represents some of the most popular songs we’ve heard all year, most are amplified by the strength of their melodies. However, there has always been a lyrical crux to Afrobeats, as it’s a currency of our culture as Africans and Black people. In these songs, you’ll hear some of the more interesting stories we’re telling, expressed, as usual, within some of the most flamboyant, genre-fluid sounds the world has heard in recent times.

These are the Afrobeats songs of the year so far.

Shallipopi – “Laho” Ever since his breakthrough,Shallipopi has put the narratives of Benin City, the capital of Edo State in Nigeria, onto the sprawling canvas of African popular culture. It’s the reason whyRema tapped him for “BENIN BOYS” and also why “Laho” has been one of the most penetrating songs of the year. Underneath its dark, bewitching harmony, the ever-interesting Shallipopi tells a story of young boys working their way into independence, reliant on community, and finding funny ways to express the daily motions of their existence. By securing aBurna Boy remix and reaching far into international spaces, the record achieves a unique blend of street credibility and cross-market acceptance.

Davido – “With You” feat. Omah Lay If there’s somethingDavidodoes well, it’s orchestrating a big-budget move for his projects. On “With You,” he collaborates with producerTempoe,who creates a comfortable soundscape for featured artistOmah Lay. This allows Omah Lay to deliver a memorable performance that includes the first verse and hook of the song. That irresistible “uh, uh …uh uh” has gone on to become one of the most recognizable pieces of African music this year, further buoyed by an effervescent verse that sees Davido tap into the melodious tradition of Igbo highlife. Even pulling an interesting arc that features genre legend Sir Bright Chimezie, it’s a song that has become a movement.

Moliy & Silent Addy – “Shake It To The Max (FLY) [Remix]” feat. Skillibeng & Shenseea For those who’ve paid attention, it’s been clear thatMoliy has been playing the long game. From her early tapes, which reflected a pristine influence from R&B, she has grown into a more robust musician, tapping into genres that include Afrobeats and pop over the years. “Shake It To The Max (FLY),” her biggest song yet, floats off the hypnotic bounce of dancehall, steered by the assured hands of DJ and producer Silent Addy. Transitioning from TikTok prominence to a significant impact on major stages, this remix has bolstered Moliy’s superb run, which has expanded its reach into Caribbean spaces and further solidified the decades-long relationship with African music.

Asake – “WHY LOVE” Following the release of his third album, Lungu Boy,Asake has prominently favored an international-driven aesthetic, appearing on foreign runways as readily as he adds tattoos. It’s thus riveting how his music continues to employ the same Fuji-informed techniques and lived-in storytelling that have shaped his work, and “WHY LOVE” exemplifies the evolution of these details. A quirky song that flaunts his love for a type of woman, it’s a masterful performance that, unlike the majority of Asake’s songs, relies on atmosphere and rhythm rather than the words being sung. Basically, it’s a vibey affair that ranks high on his catalog and is propelled by its alignment with visual material.

ODUMODUBLVCK – “PITY THIS BOY” feat. Victony Since the start of the year, there’s seldom been a week that has gone by without anODUMODUBLVCKfeature. He’s been everywhere, putting his melodies to a wide range of records. In his songs, the rapper tends to draw his themes from the chaotic events of his own life, often reflecting on the intricacies of celebrity living. “PITY THIS BOY” achieves stellar social commentary in that regard, vibing with the newly realized demand on his finances while asking to be pitied. Coasting along the mellow, string-awoken beat,Victony does what he does best, following Odumodu’s story-driven direction while pushing his own unique style.

Teni – “Money” In the early parts of the year, “Money” was a resonant song that showed real potential to reintroduceTeni on the scene. With some attempts to evolve her sound not quite landing as expected, the talented star returned to one of her strong points as a songwriter: creating a communal moment out of the intimate. Her biggest songs, from “Billionaire” to “Uyo Meyo,” have shared this quality, as they gave voice to feelings that were mostly privately expressed. “Money don’t buy you happiness, but I want all the money in the world,” she triumphantly affirms in her latest song, sweetly musing on the gains of having your own cash and going deeper into the plain of desires, with the minimalist production allowing her vocals the space to shine.

Ayra Starr – “Gimme Dat” feat. Wizkid The subject of love is one thatAyra Starr has variably explored throughout her career. From unrequited love to self-love and familial relationships, she’s utilized her pen and perspective in honor of the theme. It was rather fitting when “Gimme Dat” was released, a sensually charged record that beautifully showcased the singer’s chemistry withWizkid. With its feel-good melody and warm production, the lyrics are suggestive and seductive, as Ayra and her guest work up to the storied intensity of young lovers.

Seyi Vibez – “Pressure” “Only a diamond can come from all this pressure,” singsSeyi Vibez, almost a mirror commentary on his art. Since emerging from the street hop tradition in the last decade, Seyi Vibez has grown to become arguably the most consistent Nigerian artist of the times, reflecting a kaleidoscope of sounds that have now placed him in the highest tier of international prospects. “Pressure” comes from his recent efforts to build in that direction, as he performs entirely in English for the first time. But there’s no difference in the level of execution; evocative as ever, his syrupy vocals blend into the mid-tempo base of the record, touching on the dual theme of seduction and ambition with the same intensity.

Diamond Platnumz – “Katam” feat. Bien The warm melodies of bongo flava have been a recurring feature inDiamond Platnumz'smusic. With a dramatic flair in his execution, he has created big-budget moments that celebrate the genre while pairing it with the trending movements in Afropop. This formula has kept him relevant in the scene for over a decade. On “Katam,” he’s joined byBienof the legendary boy bandSauti Sol, an inclusion that embeds even more soul into the record. Both artists know a thing about riding a beat, so the level of harmony they achieve is no surprise, and with love being the subject, there’s even more motivation for them to fall at the altar of vulnerability.

Chella – “My Darling” African music has always been big on melodies. Perhaps in previous decades, there was more importance placed on percussion; however, with the rise of short-form content on TikTok and similar platforms, it’s apparent that the melody makers will dominate Afrobeats. Emerging from Nigeria’s southeast scene, Chella has crafted some of the most inventive melodies around; so distinct is his sound that listeners are likely to play them back-to-back. That replay value has been a key factor in the success of “My Darling,” which is unarguably one of the standout songs of the year. With its groovy direction accepted by kids as readily as adults, it’s a truly transcendental record, one that positively constructs Chella’s reputation as an artist to keep an eye — and both ears — on.





