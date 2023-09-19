Chioma Nnadi is the New Head of British Vogue

The publisher of Vogue, Condé Nast, has named Chioma Nnnadi as the person to lead British Vogue. It’s not an absolute shocker. Rumors have been passing through the grapevine for a while, tipping her to take over the reins from Edward Enninful, the outgoing editor-in-chief whose exit was announced back in June.

Nnadi leaves her position as current editor of Vogue.com, an appointment that had shifted the tectonic plates of the fashion world in 2020. Vogue.com is the American digital interface of the storied magazine. And Nnadi came into that role with public goodwill amassed from not just her talent and industriousness as a fashion journalist, but also a critical voice in addressing fashion’s diversity problem.

A London native of Nigerian and Swiss-German descent, Nnadi has left bylines at indie titles such as Fader, Trace and London’s Evening Standard before joining American Vogue as a fashion writer in 2010. She was named as Fashion News Director in 2014, moving up the Vogue masthead.

In a statement, Anna Wintour, the Chief Content Officer and Global Editorial Director of Vogue said, “Chioma is beloved among her colleagues at Vogue and is an editor and writer with an impeccable reputation – both here and in the fashion industry at large. I’m so grateful to Edward Enninful for everything he’s accomplished at British Vogue, and we are all looking forward to a productive and creative relationship with him in his new role. I can’t think of a more worthy person to follow in his footsteps than Chioma.”

“Is there pressure? Yeah, there’s definitely pressure - It’s Vogue,” Nnadi said in an exclusive interview with The Guardian from her New York home.

Nnadi’s job title isn’t editor-in-chief at British Vogue. Rather, it’s head of editorial content. This is part of the wider restructuring plans at Condé Nast. One of her responsibilities will be to continue expanding Vogue’s digital presence and keeping it interactive for readers.

Although Nnadi’s pedigree speaks for itself, many fashion insiders and bystanders will be closely watching how she intends to take British Vogue to even greater heights. Enninful’s presence at the publication has been invigorating. Becoming the first man and Black person as he took over as editor-in-chief in 2017, the Ghanaian-British executive ushered in swift changes, from diversifying his staff to giving the title a multicultural appeal.

Enninful still remains at Condé Nast as an editorial advisor while Nnadi will officially take over her new role on October 9.