OkayAfrica’s 2024 Gift Guide

The holidays are here, and with them comes the joy — and sometimes stress — of finding the perfect gifts for your loved ones. Whether you're shopping for a culture enthusiast, a trendsetter, or someone who "has everything," this list has something for everyone. Think of it as inspiration to make your gift-giving extra meaningful this year.

The Sade Doll – Bellstoys View this post on Instagram A post shared by OkayAfrica. (@okayafrica) Eritrean toymaker Sabelle Beraki, who grew up in Sweden, noticed a lack of dolls that resembled her — dolls with Afro-textured hair and dark skin. Rather than accept this, she created her own dolls. Her Sade Doll collection is ideal for toddlers. These beautiful dolls celebrate African heritage and give young children representation that many of us lacked during childhood, helping them feel seen, valued and empowered. With their realistic Afro-textured hair and diverse skin tones, Beraki's dolls are the perfect gift to make this Christmas extra special, showing kids they can be princesses and heroes in their stories. Get the Sade doll With their realistic Afro-textured hair and diverse skin tones, Beraki's dolls are the perfect gift to make this Christmas extra special, showing kids they can be princesses and heroes in their stories. Get the Sade doll here

African elephant djembe drum Photo from Novica site. Nothing compares to the sounds produced by traditional African instruments. The djembe drum originates from the West African nation of Benin and has captivated Africans and international fans for centuries due to its rich and full sound. This particular djembe drum, handcrafted in Ghana, sits on a carved wooden elephant figurine, which serves as the base for the drum. It makes a perfect gift for someone musically inclined who appreciates a decorative piece that screams, "I am cultured." This hand-carved African elephant Djembe drum is available at Novica for $159.99.

Thebe Magugu Heirloom collection View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thebe Magugu (@thebemagugu) South African designer Thebe Magugu's Heirloom Project lets you upload a cherished photo of a loved one — a friend or family member, and have it printed onto a beautiful garment. The collection includes customizable pieces like shirts, pants and tote bags, all available in the most spectacular colors like kiwi green, vanilla white and the special edition strawberry red. This project is about tangibly preserving meaningful memories, creating garments that tell a personal story, and bringing cherished moments into everyday life. You can get an This project is about tangibly preserving meaningful memories, creating garments that tell a personal story, and bringing cherished moments into everyday life. You can get an Heirloom piece here

Books by African authors See on Instagram Books always make thoughtful and timeless gifts, and what better way to celebrate African creativity than with works by African authors? Whether your loved ones enjoy fiction, memoirs, or poetry, there’s something special for everyone. Check out Brittle Paper’s 100 Notable African Books of 2024 for an incredible roundup of this year’s must-reads. It’s the perfect way to support African literature while giving a gift that inspires and delights.

Rwandan giving basket ornament. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swahili Modern (@swahilimodern) A Rwandan giving basket ornament is a super cool and meaningful decor traditionally handmade using natural materials like sisal. These baskets aren't just for looks — they symbolize community, giving and sharing, which are significant values in Rwandan culture. They're usually colorful and intricate, making them perfect for a unique holiday gift or adding cultural flair to your space. These ornaments are made by artisans who use traditional methods, and when you buy them from places like These ornaments are made by artisans who use traditional methods, and when you buy them from places like Swahili Modern or Afrotise, you support fair trade and ethical practices. So, if you're searching for a beautiful and meaningful gift, these ornaments are worth considering.

A pair of Sawa shoes View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAWA (@sawashoes) A pair of Sawa Shoes is excellent for a fabulous, thoughtful gift. Made entirely in Africa, these shoes are comfy, unique and perfect for anyone who loves a little something different. Plus, they're all about supporting local artisans, so you can feel good about giving them this holiday season. You can get a pair here.

Ankara mug – Kristalcreation @kristalcreation Shop 1 piece for 4500naira 10 pieces and above for 4000naira only. -------- Click the instagram icon to shop! #Ankaramugs#Afrocentricgift#Afrocentricmugs You may already own some stylish Ankara pieces—shoes, dresses, or bags—but have you considered an Ankara mug? These mugs are cute and fun, making for a perfect gift! There's a wide variety to choose from, whether you prefer bold patterns or designs featuring a map of your favorite country. They're a great, affordable gift option that brings a splash of culture and color to any home or office. The mugs sell here for as low as $3 apiece.

The Ifeoma Bag – Becawax View this post on Instagram A post shared by BECAWAX| ANKARA, ASOOKE, LEATHER BAGS & ACCESSORIES (@becawax) You can never have too much of African design! If you're still carrying that stiff office bag, it's time to upgrade to something much cooler — an Ankara work bag. These bags are stylish and super practical, with enough space to fit your laptop, gadgets, and more. Efficient and chic, they're the perfect accessory to enter the new year. Get your hands on a Becawax bag, selling for $13 a piece, and make a statement at work daily. You can get the Ifeoma Bag here .