OkayAfrica’s 2024 Gift Guide
From simple to colorful and unexpected, these gifts are sure to warm the hearts of your loved ones during this holiday season.
The holidays are here, and with them comes the joy — and sometimes stress — of finding the perfect gifts for your loved ones. Whether you're shopping for a culture enthusiast, a trendsetter, or someone who "has everything," this list has something for everyone. Think of it as inspiration to make your gift-giving extra meaningful this year.
The Sade Doll – Bellstoys
Eritrean toymaker Sabelle Beraki, who grew up in Sweden, noticed a lack of dolls that resembled her — dolls with Afro-textured hair and dark skin. Rather than accept this, she created her own dolls. Her Sade Doll collection is ideal for toddlers. These beautiful dolls celebrate African heritage and give young children representation that many of us lacked during childhood, helping them feel seen, valued and empowered.With their realistic Afro-textured hair and diverse skin tones, Beraki's dolls are the perfect gift to make this Christmas extra special, showing kids they can be princesses and heroes in their stories. Get the Sade dollhere.
African elephant djembe drum
Photo from Novica site.
Nothing compares to the sounds produced by traditional African instruments. The djembe drum originates from the West African nation of Benin and has captivated Africans and international fans for centuries due to its rich and full sound. This particular djembe drum, handcrafted in Ghana, sits on a carved wooden elephant figurine, which serves as the base for the drum. It makes a perfect gift for someone musically inclined who appreciates a decorative piece that screams, "I am cultured." This hand-carved African elephant Djembe drum is available at Novica for $159.99.
Thebe Magugu Heirloom collection
South African designer Thebe Magugu's Heirloom Project lets you upload a cherished photo of a loved one — a friend or family member, and have it printed onto a beautiful garment. The collection includes customizable pieces like shirts, pants and tote bags, all available in the most spectacular colors like kiwi green, vanilla white and the special edition strawberry red.This project is about tangibly preserving meaningful memories, creating garments that tell a personal story, and bringing cherished moments into everyday life. You can get anHeirloom piece here.
Books by African authors
Books always make thoughtful and timeless gifts, and what better way to celebrate African creativity than with works by African authors? Whether your loved ones enjoy fiction, memoirs, or poetry, there’s something special for everyone. Check out Brittle Paper’s 100 Notable African Books of 2024 for an incredible roundup of this year’s must-reads. It’s the perfect way to support African literature while giving a gift that inspires and delights.
Hausa States Kaftan Shirt Dress by This is Us
If you want something unique and stylish, thistraditional shirt dress by This Is Us has you covered. Afterspeaking with the designers, I was particularly impressed by their use of Funtua cotton — a soft, breathable fabric, steeped in rich cultural heritage. Originating from Kano state, Nigeria, this material infuses each piece with a sense of place and craftsmanship.This dress is the perfect statement piece for the holidays, and you can get it for $135 on This Is Us.
Rwandan giving basket ornament.
A Rwandan giving basket ornament is a super cool and meaningful decor traditionally handmade using natural materials like sisal. These baskets aren't just for looks — they symbolize community, giving and sharing, which are significant values in Rwandan culture. They're usually colorful and intricate, making them perfect for a unique holiday gift or adding cultural flair to your space.These ornaments are made by artisans who use traditional methods, and when you buy them from places likeSwahili Modern or Afrotise, you support fair trade and ethical practices. So, if you're searching for a beautiful and meaningful gift, these ornaments are worth considering.
A pair of Sawa shoes
A pair of Sawa Shoes is excellent for a fabulous, thoughtful gift. Made entirely in Africa, these shoes are comfy, unique and perfect for anyone who loves a little something different. Plus, they're all about supporting local artisans, so you can feel good about giving them this holiday season. You can get a pair here.
Ankara mug – Kristalcreation
@kristalcreation
Shop 1 piece for 4500naira 10 pieces and above for 4000naira only. -------- Click the instagram icon to shop! #Ankaramugs#Afrocentricgift#Afrocentricmugs
You may already own some stylish Ankara pieces—shoes, dresses, or bags—but have you considered an Ankara mug? These mugs are cute and fun, making for a perfect gift! There's a wide variety to choose from, whether you prefer bold patterns or designs featuring a map of your favorite country. They're a great, affordable gift option that brings a splash of culture and color to any home or office. The mugs sellhere for as low as $3 apiece.
The Ifeoma Bag – Becawax
You can never have too much of African design! If you're still carrying that stiff office bag, it's time to upgrade to something much cooler — an Ankara work bag. These bags are stylish and super practical, with enough space to fit your laptop, gadgets, and more. Efficient and chic, they're the perfect accessory to enter the new year. Get your hands on a Becawax bag, selling for $13 a piece, and make a statement at work daily. You can get the Ifeoma Baghere.
Benta Earrings
Photo from 54Kibo website.
African accessories have long been celebrated for their bold designs and masterful craftsmanship – qualities beautifully exemplified in these Benta Brass earrings from 54Kibo. This one-of-a-kind statement jewelry piece will add a splash of glamor to every look you don this holiday season. Purchase these Benta earrings for $98.00 on54Kibo.
