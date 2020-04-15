popular
Rufaro Samanga
Apr. 15, 2020

Veteran Congolese Musician Kasongo wa Kanema Passes Away

Tributes are pouring in for the legendary musician and former lead vocalist of the popular Orchestra Super Mazembe group.

Veteran Congolese musician Kasongo wa Kanema has passed away at the age of 73. The musician reportedly collapsed from a stroke at his home in Lang'ata, Nairobi, according to the BBC. Known for having been the lead vocalist of the popular Orchestra Super Mazembe group back in the 80s, tributes have been pouring in for the musician on social media since the news of his death emerged.

The Orchestra Super Mazembe is best known for hit songs such as "Shauri Yako", "Na Bimaka Te" and "Kasongo", the latter having been solidified as one of the greats from the so-called golden age and became somewhat of an anthem especially among East African music lovers.

Kanema, who first rose to prominence in the 70s and maintained his popularity throughout the 80s , had been based in Kenya for the past three decades. He was also the father to Benoit "Shappaman" Kanema, a prominent artist who is a part of the Camp Mulla hip-hop collective.

Tributes have since been pouring in on social media with fans sharing their favourite songs as well as how they feel Kanema's discography impacted the music world. With a career that spanned at least four decades, Kanema only stopped doing live performances in 2017 following the advice of his doctors.

Take a look at some of the tributes below:



https://twitter.com/bonniemusambi/status/1250268201889357825





popular
Illustration by Sinenhlanhla "99perspective" Chauke

Spotlight: Sinenhlanhla '99perspective' Chauke Creates Scenic Illustrations of Black People In Safe Spaces

The South African illustrator is offering feel-good moments during lockdown with his 21-day portrait series.

In our 'Spotlight' series, we highlight the work of photographers, visual artists, multimedia artists and more who are producing vibrant, original work. In our latest piece, we spotlight Sinenhlanhla "99perspective" Chauke, a South African illustrator and designer, who has worked with brands like Puma and Shekinah Donnell, to name a few. He's currently creating vibrant portraits of young South Africans to boost spirits during lockdown, as part of a 21-day challenge. Read more about the series, as well as the inspirations behind his distinctive illustration style below. Be sure to keep up with the artist on Instagram and Twitter.

Can you tell us more about your background and when you first started painting?

I am a 21-year-old Illustrator and graphic designer, originally from Nelspruit, Mpumalanga. I moved to Cape Town to study Visual Communication and Multimedia at a Friends of Design Academy of Digital Arts. While I was still a student, I felt that it was time for me to express my perspective through content curation as well as my style and aesthetics—through all forms of illustration, whether in commercial or editorial work. Hence the name '99 Perspective.'

What are the central themes in your work?

The central themes of my work often involve characters in safe spaces, interior environments and more. I often refer to my illustrations as scenes because they feel like a moment or screenshot taken from a film. The core theme that I always stick to is portraying black men and women in spaces that are true to them. I'm also inspired by interior design and architecture. I try to bring that same aesthetic into my portraits and other commercial illustrative work.

Illustration by Sinenhlanhla "99perspective" Chauke

How did you came to pursue a creative path?

I remember in high school sitting in my Physical Science class and completely breaking down and walking out because I was extremely unhappy and depressed because I was doing something I thought was expected of me as a black child, and something that would make sure I secured a stable career as a Psychologist, Doctor, Lawyer, etc. So I changed subjects into fine art and walked away with a distinction. It proved to me that I was born a creative and that creativity was in my blood.

What's the idea behind the 21-day portrait challenge?

The 21-day challenge came to me as I was traveling on a hot sunny day from Joburg to Nelspruit before South Africa's lockdown. I was thinking of a way I could increase visibility for my work and garner attention for my brand while simultaneously making people excited and positive during this pandemic of COVID-19. The 21-day challenge was developed and over 200 people entered and it helped me grab people's attention since a lot of people are at home. This challenge has also helped my development and helped me improve my workflow overall. I've started to become more confident in my work and happier, as it has made me smile from ear to ear whenever somebody receives their portrait and it genuinely makes their day so much better.

What's next on your journey as an artist?

The Journey has only just begun to be quite honest. Through using social media, specifically Twitter and Instagram, I have managed to build a following and have eyes on my brand. It's super important for me to always upload quality work and take time to perfect all the work that I do so that [it can be a] testament to my core values.

Illustration by Sinenhlanhla "99perspective" Chauke

Illustration by Sinenhlanhla "99perspective" Chauke

Illustration by Sinenhlanhla "99perspective" Chauke

Illustration by Sinenhlanhla "99perspective" Chauke

Illustration by Sinenhlanhla "99perspective" Chauke


popular

Celebrated Kenyan Author and Swahili Expert, Ken Walibora, Has Died

Tributes are pouring our for "Kenya's most prolific author," who passionately advocated for the use of Swahili in schools.

Celebrated Kenyan author, linguist, and journalist Ken Walibora died in Nairobi on Friday, after being struck by a matatu. He was 56 years old.

According to The East African, Walibora had been missing since Friday, which prompted his family to begin a search for him. His body was found at the Kenyatta National Hospital on Wednesday morning, reports BBC Africa.

His work was familiar and celebrated by many Kenyans. The prolific author and educator published over 40 works, and was a fierce advocate for the widespread use of the Swahili language in schools. His famous works include Kidagaa Kimemwozea and Siku Njema, which was adopted as part of the curriculum in schools across the country, and later translated to English.

He was an assistant professor in African languages at the University of Wisconsin and also taught at Riara University in Kenya, School of International Relations and Diplomacy. He held a PhD in Comparative Cultural Studies from Ohio State University, and was a Swahili broadcaster on the Kenyan entertainment channel NTV.

Speaking on Professor Walibora's legacy, President Uhuru Kenyatta described him as a "polished broadcaster and a prolific writer whose literary works will continue to inspire future generations."

Kenyans on social media are sharing fond memories and tributes about what the author's work meant to them. "Africa has again lost one of our intellectual giants," wrote journalist Abda Wone. Another commemorator referred to the scholar as "the man who made us fall in love with Swahili novels."








