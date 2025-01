When Sampling Gets Complicated: Darkoo vs. Mr. P

The Nigerian music scene often finds itself entangled in legal disputes . Recently, Nigerian British artist Darkoo accused Mr. P , part of the duo P-Square , of sabotaging the release of her latest song, "Focus On Me."

Darkoo's song "Focus On Me" samples P-Square's "Gimme Dat," originally released in 2009 on the legendary group's album Danger. The production of Darkoo's track directly samples the earlier song. However, the artist affirmed that she had, "done everything by the book."

On January 11, the "Favorite Girl" singer, Darkoo, shared a thread on X (formerly Twitter) detailing her experience with Mr. P's team. She explained that even after granting 50 percent of "Focus On Me" rights to P-Square, Mr. P wanted to be featured on the song and even created his own verse.

Darkoo further shared that, "[Mr. P] told me not to speak to or clear with his brothers Paul and Jude (who, by the way, have been incredibly helpful in resolving issues). He claimed they would bring 'unnecessary problems' for me." Darkoo concluded her post by reiterating that she had the clearance, the contracts and the paperwork from P Square. "I went above and beyond to make sure their rights were respected and that this was handled correctly with the right people, ensuring that all contributions were covered."



Initial reactions from fans supported Darkoo, especially since she explained that she had secured full rights before the public fallout. Previously, she has sampled Brick and Lace's international hit "Love is Wicked" on her summer smash hit "Favourite Girl," whose remix also featured Rema. With that song, Darkoo demonstrated an understanding of the importance of rightfully acquiring intellectual property. However, on Monday, Jan. 13, ONE Management, which handles Mr. P's business affairs, issued a public statement responding to Darkoo's claims. The statement noted that while Darkoo has previous experience with sampling music, she sought clearance only after publicly releasing the song. Furthermore, she attempted to obtain permission from an entity that no longer exists and whose ownership is currently disputed.