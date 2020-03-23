Dope Saint Jude Serves Looks in Her New Music Video for ‘Go High Go Low’
Watch Dope Saint Jude's stunning visuals for 'Go High Go Low.'
Dope Saint Jude's latest music video takes the viewer on a hypnotic journey into the Cape Flats. Activities that are almost synonymous to the Flats—car spinning, street dance, brass bands—are showcased through the eyes of director Feti. It's activities that are close to the artist's heart.
Most of the video's scenes were filmed at night when the big boys and girls come out to play with their toys—a Gusheshe does donuts plays the backdrop in one performance scene and there are plenty of customized cars and bikes that can be seen. Intercutting with the performance scenes in different outfits and settings are cutaways of other activities that take place at night such as the steamy scene including backseat action towards the end of the video.
The visuals are pleasing to the eye, and they accompany a jolly song built over electronic production with thumping bass and loud synths and claps—a production style that the rapper experimented with in her 2018 EP, Resilient. The multilayered "Go High Go Low" was produced by Fakear, Pouvior Magique and Einki.
The song is the latest single from Dope Saint Jude. The artist has built a name for herself in the international alternative music scene as she performed in various parts of the globe.
Watch the music video for "Go High Go Low" below and stream the song underneath:
Dope Saint Jude- Go High Go Low (Prod. Fakear, Pouvoir Magique, Einki) youtu.be