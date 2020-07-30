heat of the month
The 7 ​Best East African Songs of the Month (July)

Featuring Vinka, Harmonize, Maya Amolo, Zuchu and more.

From soothing Alt-R&B cuts to upbeat bongo flava bops, here's what we had spinnin' on the regular all through the month of July.

Follow our East African Grooves playlist on Spotify and Apple Music.


Maya Amolo 'Lush Green'

Maya Amolo is set to be one of the year's breakout starts in R&B. Her 7-track debut EP, Leave Me At The Pregame, takes you through a journey of self-acceptance and healing with mellow, and laid back instrumentals. She recently just released the music video for one of the projects most soothing tracks "Lush Green," and it's quite the visual delight.

Vinka 'Love Panic'

Uganda's top pop sensation Vinka returned this month showing off a softer side of herself with a new track called "Love Panic" which explores why she always panics in the company of her lover.

Zuchu Ft Khadija Kopa 'Mauzauza'

WCB Wasafi darling and newest signee Zuchu has released back to back hits in a 3 month period. She teams up with Khadija Kopa for "Mauzauza,", an instantly likable track which samples dansi instrumentals and brings the listener a lot of nostalgia.

Kahu$h x Chris Kaiga 'MaStingo'

Kenyan hit makers Chris Kaiga and Kahu$h team up to release a new single and music video of "Mastingo." In Nairobi slang, 'Stingo; means style, "Like that's my style that's my stingo. That's how we do," explains Chris. The duo write and deliver while blending unique rap styles on this feel-good trap anthem.

Spice Diana & Harmonize 'Kokonya'

Spice Diana is already one of Uganda's fastest-rising stars. With her latest banger featuring Tanzania's biggest act Harmonize, she's set to blow up in the region sooner than later.

Marioo 'TIKISA'

Tanzanian star Marioo just dropped a dancehall-tinged club banger called "Tikisa" and it's one of the most replay-worthy tunes we've heard this month.

Harmonize 'Mpaka Kesho'

Tanzania's Kondeboy releases yet another smash hit from his debut album Afrobongo. "Mpaka Kesho" has a traditional bongo flava feel and has been an easy favorite for the fans.


