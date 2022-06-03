The 5 Best East African Songs of the Month (May)
Featuring Njeri, Rayvanny, Zuchu, Buruklyn Boyz and more.
Here is our selection of the hottest music that came out of East Africa in May.
For more of the best music, check out our Best of the Month music lists here and tap in for our weekly Songs You Need to Hear roundup.
Njeri 'D.R.U.G.S' (Dear Romance, U Got Sweet)
Kenyan R&B songstress Njeri released her debut album D.R.U.G.S this month. The project is the story of a journey from toxic love to healthy love. It takes you through the motions of the bad and the good, the happy and the sad, reminiscing the past but also learning to love oneself and live in the moment.
Rayvanny Ft Zuchu 'I Miss You'
Tanzanian bongo star Rayvanny dropped yet another big single this month. He enlists label mate Zuchu on “I Miss You,” a sensual record produced by Lizer Classic. Fans are already loving this record from the WCB Wasafi superstars.
Buruklyn Boyz 'Pree'
Exciting Nairobi-based drill duo Burukyln Boyz released their highly-anticipated debut album East Mpaka London this month. The album features many emerging acts in the Nairobi scene such as Silverstone Barz and Big Yasa. This release really puts the duo on the map as one of the most exciting artists to watch from Africa this year.
Donado Stone 'Lies'
Kenyan R&B newcomer Donado Stone returned this month with a sizzling single “Lies.” The track is based on an experience most people have encountered; being in a relationship that is based on lies. In this scenario, your partner always lies to you, manipulates every situation you are in and tries to make you the bad guy. After agreeing to be honest with each other, you find yourself in the same place you agreed you were never to be in. Lies advocates for honesty, self-doubt and pleading for reassurance within a relationship.
Wendy Kay 'Safe Space' ft Scar Mkadinali
Wendy Kay returns with the sequel to her debut project My Way, which dropped two years ago. She explores love, heartbreak and emotions in the second volume in a deeper way in this new project which features Skar Mkadinali, Steph Kapela and more.
