Here’s Why Egyptians Celebrate Christmas on January 7

Often considered the gatekeepers of ancient Egyptian traditions, Orthodox Copts celebrate Christmas with traditional recipes.

Egyptian Coptic Orthodox Christians attend the Christmas Eve mass at the Nativity of Christ Cathedral in Cairo, on January 6, 2018.

Photo by Fayed El-Geziry /NurPhoto via Getty Images.

People from all over the world have been fascinated by ancient Egypt, traveling to see the Great Pyramids of Giza or the temples in Luxor to experience a period that seems long gone. However, if one looks beyond these architectural remnants, Egyptian society is still marked by its ancient ancestry and has continued traditions that date back thousands of years.

Most prominently, Copts, Northeast Africa's indigenous Christians, are considered the guardians of ancient customs and forms of worship. They comprise 90 percent of the country's Christians and about 10 percent of its population. The word "Copt," derived from the ancient Egyptian wordHikuptah, used to refer to all Egyptians before the Islamization of Egypt in the 7th century.

"When Christianity was introduced to Egypt by Saint Mark in the first century, the people continued the traditions of their country," Shahira El Katsha, a retired resident of Cairo, tells OkayAfrica. "For many things we do, when we go back to the Pharaonic reason and history, we find that it's the same. That's why Egyptian Muslims and Christians have many similarities in our food and traditions."

The Orthodox Coptic Church of Alexandria celebrates Christmas on January 7, which is 29 Kiahk (the 29th of the Mary month) in the Coptic calendar. The difference between this date and other denominations is not theological butmathematical. In the Coptic calendar, which is anextension of the ancient Egyptian calendar, January 7 is the same day as December 25 in the widely used Gregorian calendar.

Still, Coptic Christmas traditions are distinctly different from other Christian denominations. "Celebrating on the 7th feels exclusively Egyptian," says Cairo-based filmmaker Maggie Morgan. "It's a lot more festive than in the West."

Morgan, a Protestant, is married to an Orthodox Copt and observes both Christmas celebrations. "I consider myself a Copt because I'm Egyptian," she says. While her family, who converted to Protestantism through American missionary schools, are not religiously obliged to observe the lent, her grandparents used to fast the last week out of tradition.

The 43-day-long Nativity Fast requires a vegan diet that allows seafood, intended to show piety and self-control. It marks the Christmas period, accompanied by daily celebratory church services. Fasting is one of the main pillars of Orthodox Christianity, with devout Copts observing Lent for nearly210 days out of 365.

"The fasting is my favorite part about Christmas," says Shenouda Sawiris, an independent contractor and technician from Giza. Both Sawiris, Morgan, and El Katsha estimate that more than 90 percent of Orthodox Copts observe Lent, but El Katsha points out that some people do not want to restrict themselves during the festive season and instead choose to give up one thing that is dear to them.

"If you deprive yourself of something that you like, I think it's more meaningful," she says. "It means you're trying to be a better person."

On January 6, Orthodox Copts break their fast after attending the 2.5-hour-long Midnight Mass, held in Arabic and the Coptic language. Coptic, a latter incarnation of ancient Egyptian, is only used for liturgical purposes and is not understood by the general public.


Iftar, the dinner that breaks the fast, traditionally includesBeitMeza'lil, boiled eggs fried in butter. "Some people say it's a tradition dating back to the Pharaohs," says El Katsha. "We also eatFattah, a traditional meal consisting of a layer of rice, toasted bread, boiled meat and a garlic vinegar sauce on top. Nothing fried because your stomach is weak; you haven't had protein for a long time."


"Most Egyptians cannot afford the turkey you see in the movies," says Sawiris. "They cook something that tastes like meat as much as possible."

Morgan's family follows the tradition of baking petit four and kahk, small circular biscuits from Egypt also prepared for the Muslim Eid holidays. "We have ancient recipes from my grandmother, and the baking is a whole day [event]," she says. "One of the things I've always enjoyed is people sending each other biscuits. On the 7th, we sample everybody's kahk for breakfast."


Another custom that overlaps with Muslim Eid celebrations is gifting children a new set of clothes and the 3edeya, an envelope with pocket money. "Growing up, my mother would be sewing dresses for my sisters and me until the night before," remembers El Katsha. "On Youm El Eid, Christmas day, you must wear everything new."

"This tradition is essential," confirms Sawiris. "The more Westernized people celebrate with gifts from Baba Noel (Santa Claus), but we only have kahk, new clothes, and the 3edeya."

Morgan's family already exchanged gifts on December 25, but they will gather on January 7 to celebrate the opportunity to come together as a family. "When we were kids, we were surrounded by more extended family. Now, everyone's in a different part of the world, and the gatherings have become smaller," she says. "But I just enjoy having everybody in the same house."

January 7 only became a national holiday in Egypt in 2002. This year, Prime MinisterMostafaMadbouly issued a decree designating Orthodox Coptic Christmas as an official paid holiday for the public and private sectors.

