Here’s Why Egyptians Celebrate Christmas on January 7

People from all over the world have been fascinated by ancient Egypt, traveling to see the Great Pyramids of Giza or the temples in Luxor to experience a period that seems long gone. However, if one looks beyond these architectural remnants, Egyptian society is still marked by its ancient ancestry and has continued traditions that date back thousands of years.

"When Christianity was introduced to Egypt by Saint Mark in the first century, the people continued the traditions of their country," Shahira El Katsha, a retired resident of Cairo, tells OkayAfrica. "For many things we do, when we go back to the Pharaonic reason and history, we find that it's the same. That's why Egyptian Muslims and Christians have many similarities in our food and traditions."

The Orthodox Coptic Church of Alexandria celebrates Christmas on January 7, which is 29 Kiahk (the 29th of the Mary month) in the Coptic calendar. The difference between this date and other denominations is not theological but mathematical . In the Coptic calendar, which is an extension of the ancient Egyptian calendar, January 7 is the same day as December 25 in the widely used Gregorian calendar.

Still, Coptic Christmas traditions are distinctly different from other Christian denominations. "Celebrating on the 7th feels exclusively Egyptian," says Cairo-based filmmaker Maggie Morgan. "It's a lot more festive than in the West."

Morgan, a Protestant, is married to an Orthodox Copt and observes both Christmas celebrations. "I consider myself a Copt because I'm Egyptian," she says. While her family, who converted to Protestantism through American missionary schools, are not religiously obliged to observe the lent, her grandparents used to fast the last week out of tradition.

The 43-day-long Nativity Fast requires a vegan diet that allows seafood, intended to show piety and self-control. It marks the Christmas period, accompanied by daily celebratory church services. Fasting is one of the main pillars of Orthodox Christianity, with devout Copts observing Lent for nearly 210 days out of 365.

"The fasting is my favorite part about Christmas," says Shenouda Sawiris, an independent contractor and technician from Giza. Both Sawiris, Morgan, and El Katsha estimate that more than 90 percent of Orthodox Copts observe Lent, but El Katsha points out that some people do not want to restrict themselves during the festive season and instead choose to give up one thing that is dear to them.

"If you deprive yourself of something that you like, I think it's more meaningful," she says. "It means you're trying to be a better person."

On January 6, Orthodox Copts break their fast after attending the 2.5-hour-long Midnight Mass, held in Arabic and the Coptic language. Coptic, a latter incarnation of ancient Egyptian, is only used for liturgical purposes and is not understood by the general public.