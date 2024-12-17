Here Are the 11 Must-Watch African Christmas Movies This Holiday

As much as food and gifts will play a huge part in the holiday festivities, warmly bringing families together and enjoying media entertainment goes along with the mood and sensibility of Christmas. Unlike Hollywood — which has a long history of generating high budget Christmas-themed films — the African film industry is yet to come fully into the holiday filmmaking economy.

It’s one thing to release random films during December, which we have routinely seen in Nollywood and other film industries on the continent. But it’s another thing to embrace the Christmas genre as a full filmmaking decision.

As the holidays roll in, it’s time to kick back, relax, and enjoy a good movie. Grab a glass of wine, press play – or even head off to the cinema with loved ones – and let these African Christmas films bring the festive fun, family drama and a dash of holiday magic to your screen.

'Christmas in Lagos' (2024)

This holiday movie by Jade Osiberu brings the Nigerian Detty December phenomenon to life. With love stories unfolding against the city’s celebrations, it’s packed with romance, self-discovery, and festive chaos. Christmas in Lagos stars Nollywood icons like Richard Mofe-Damijo and Afrobeats stars like Ayra Starr and premieres December 20 on Prime Video .

'A Danfo Christmas' (2024)

Starring Valerie Odunukwe and Korede Lawal, Akin and his family embark on a challenging holiday journey from Lagos to Idanre, traveling in an old, battered Danfo bus. Along the way, they navigate challenging family moments, including an acerbic mother-in-law and tough decisions that could change everything for them. Can they survive the trip without losing it all? We’ll find out on December 14, when A Danfo Christmas releases exclusively on Prime Video.

'One Night Guest' (2024)

Do you miss the early 2000s, when the Ghanaian and Nigerian film industry constantly collaborated to bring the most exciting stories to our screens? You can nurse that nostalgia with One Night Guest , a Ghana-Nigeria collaboration directed by Peter Sedufia. This rom-com features an OG cast that includes Majid Michel , Ini Edo, and Chidi Mokeme and revolves around a wealthy father who continues a Christmas tradition of hiring Santa Claus and his helpers to bring joy to his daughter. However, things take a comedic turn when two teams arrive, claiming to be the actual holiday characters. Set to release in Nigeria and Ghana on Christmas Day, One Night Guest promises a wild ride.

'A Naija Christmas' (2021)

Directed by Kunle Afolayan, this Nigerian holiday classic follows a mother who promises her family home to the son who marries first, leading her three sons to compete for love. Imagine the chaos! Each brother navigates romantic challenges, from love triangles to trying to please their mother. A fun and heartwarming film about love, family, and Christmas, A Naija Christmas is available on Netflix .

'A Wesley South African Christmas' (2024)

A delightful mix of family drama and holiday cheer? That's exactly what A Wesley South African Christmas brings to the table. This story revolves around a Black American family traveling to South Africa to celebrate the holiday season. The Wesley family gathers in Durban, where Todd, a businessman, tries to close an important deal. Amid family chaos, including humorous shenanigans and moments of tension, they support Todd while figuring out their personal dynamics. The film stars Dorien Wilson and Jasmine Guy, set against the colorful backdrop of South Africa, and is set to premiere on BET on December 21.

'A Familiar Christmas' (2022)

Still on family dramas, A Familiar Christmas is Kenya’s first Christmas feature film, which packs a punch. The Moran family reunites for a long-overdue Christmas, only to find their plans unravel due to secrets, an unannounced fiancé and a meddling mother. Streaming on Showmax, A Familiar Christmas is directed by Reuben Odanga and explores family drama, love, and holiday tensions with a distinctly Kenyan touch. Watch on Showmax .

'The Christmas Run' (2024)

The Christmas Run is Tanzania’s first Christmas movie! If you're looking for a delightful blend of romance and festive cheer, this film is for you. It tells the story of Nuru and Alex, two strangers brought together unexpectedly during Christmas. The Christmas Run is also a fantastic marriage of Tanzania and Kenya's film industry , as it's produced by Tanzania's Black Unicorn Studios and Kenya's Africa Post Office and features a Tanzanian and Kenyan cast.

'A Merry X-Mess' (2023)

Follow the Nyati family as they grapple with drama and rivalry, especially when the annual Christmas choir competition stirs up old tensions. As modern ideas clash with tradition, the Nyatis must work through misunderstandings and tensions without killing one another. A Merry X-Mess is Kenya's second-ever Christmas feature. Stream it on Showmax .

'​A Zulu Christmas' (2020)

This South African film streaming on Showmax is about a young boy from the city who travels to his grandmother’s home in rural KwaZulu-Natal for Christmas. He learns about his heritage and finds deeper meaning in family and tradition there. It's a heartfelt film about reconnecting with roots and celebrating Christmas in a truly South African way.

‘Homecoming, an African Christmas Story’ (2024)

Come along with the Nkomo sisters, Luleka and Asanda, who return to their rural village for a Christmas reunion with their family. Their mother summons them to what might be their father’s final Christmas celebration. As they face complications, the sisters try to make their father’s last holiday memorable. Homecoming, An African Christmas Story stars Zikhona Bali and Thoko Ntshinga and was released on October 11 of this year. Watch the film here .