Nigerian Filmmaker Funke Akindele Knows She Can Break Her Own Record

It's a hot and sticky day in late November. Funke Akindele and more than 100 cast and crew members are at a large production site in Lagos, Nigeria, for her upcoming film Everybody Loves Jenifa. They will spend two days filming promotional content for the film and the music video for Everybody Loves Christmas, a song that was released ahead of the film's premiere. Large production trailers are parked throughout the compound, and gigantic filming paraphernalia constantly moves around. The sounds of artisans building new sets from scratch fill the air.

There is a palpable sense of excitement on set, with everyone aware that they are part of the success of Nigeria's most anticipated film of the year. This anticipation is reflected in the favorable response to Everybody Loves Christmas, released on November 29. The accompanying music video has garnered nearly 1 million views on YouTube. The song features talented artists, includingAkindele herself,and many more. It is an infectious track praised for its originality and joyful spirit.

At the center of it all is the actor and filmmaker Akindele. Despite the scale of the production, Akindele, who is deeply involved in every aspect of the creative process — writing most of her soundtracks, including the one for Everybody Loves Jenifa — remains calm and composed. For example, while getting her make-up done, she checks in with the costume team, makes necessary adjustments and simultaneously manages to conduct interviews.

New voice, old story In 2023, Funke Akindele set a new record for the highest-grossing film at the Nigerian box office with her movie, A Tribe Called Judah, which earned over one billion naira. With her upcoming film, Akindele aims to surpass that record once again. To make that happen, Akindele drew inspiration from her most successful film franchise, Jenifa. Jenifa started as a comedy-drama film in 2008 and has since expanded into multiple films, an award-winning series, and now a highly anticipated blockbuster. The franchise follows the journey of an ambitious woman who remains undeterred by her social awkwardness. The character Jenifa, played by Akindele, is known for her social awkwardness, marked by poorly spoken English and a bold, albeit unintentionally troublesome, personality. This portrayal has turned her into a cultural icon. The series influenced popular youth culture in Nigeria, offering a new linguistic vocabulary of intentionally butchered English to evoke laughter from the audience. The storyline often takes unexpected twists and addresses various societal issues, such as domestic abuse and poverty, while providing a gripping yet funny perspective on what it means to be young and ambitious in Lagos. For Akindele, figuring out how to blend the chaos and multifaceted themes that the Jenifa franchise is known for meant settling on the most compelling themes and expanding them. "The most important thing was to focus on one or two key issues we want to address. And don't forget the Jenifa brand; we use it to raise awareness and communicate messages to people while shedding light on societal biases," Akindele tells OkayAfrica. "That is one aspect of it, but the brand also serves as a source of entertainment. It revolves around a person's struggle to person and their efforts to balance everything in their life."