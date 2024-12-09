Nigerian Filmmaker Funke Akindele Knows She Can Break Her Own Record
By breathing new life into a well-loved franchise, the Nigerian filmmaker has made a sure blockbuster with her upcoming film 'Everybody Loves Jenifa.'
It's a hot and sticky day in late November. Funke Akindele and more than 100 cast and crew members are at a large production site in Lagos, Nigeria, for her upcoming film Everybody Loves Jenifa. They will spend two days filming promotional content for the film and the music video for Everybody Loves Christmas, a song that was released ahead of the film's premiere. Large production trailers are parked throughout the compound, and gigantic filming paraphernalia constantly moves around. The sounds of artisans building new sets from scratch fill the air.There is a palpable sense of excitement on set, with everyone aware that they are part of the success of Nigeria's most anticipated film of the year. This anticipation is reflected in the favorable response to Everybody Loves Christmas, released on November 29. The accompanying music video has garnered nearly 1 million views on YouTube. The song features talented artists, including Bisola Aiyeola, Waje, Nancy Isime,Akindele herself, Falz, Dban and many more. It is an infectious track praised for its originality and joyful spirit.
At the center of it all is the actor and filmmaker Akindele. Despite the scale of the production, Akindele, who is deeply involved in every aspect of the creative process — writing most of her soundtracks, including the one for Everybody Loves Jenifa — remains calm and composed. For example, while getting her make-up done, she checks in with the costume team, makes necessary adjustments and simultaneously manages to conduct interviews.
New voice, old story
In 2023, Funke Akindele set a new record for the highest-grossing film at the Nigerian box office with her movie, A Tribe Called Judah, which earned over one billion naira. With her upcoming film, Akindele aims to surpass that record once again.
To make that happen, Akindele drew inspiration from her most successful film franchise, Jenifa. Jenifa started as a comedy-drama film in 2008 and has since expanded into multiple films, an award-winning series, and now a highly anticipated blockbuster. The franchise follows the journey of an ambitious woman who remains undeterred by her social awkwardness.
The character Jenifa, played by Akindele, is known for her social awkwardness, marked by poorly spoken English and a bold, albeit unintentionally troublesome, personality. This portrayal has turned her into a cultural icon. The series influenced popular youth culture in Nigeria, offering a new linguistic vocabulary ofintentionally butchered English to evoke laughter from the audience. The storyline often takes unexpected twists and addresses various societal issues, such as domestic abuse and poverty, while providing a gripping yet funny perspective on what it means to be young and ambitious in Lagos.
For Akindele, figuring out how to blend the chaos and multifaceted themes that the Jenifa franchise is known for meant settling on the most compelling themes and expanding them."The most important thing was to focus on one or two key issues we want to address. And don't forget the Jenifa brand; we use it to raise awareness and communicate messages to people while shedding light on societal biases," Akindele tells OkayAfrica. "That is one aspect of it, but the brand also serves as a source of entertainment. It revolves around a person's struggle to person and their efforts to balance everything in their life."
A matter of scale
A definitive part of Akindele's work can be found in her appetite for scale. In Battle on Buka Street, she simulated a large market area that was at the heart of the film. In A Tribe Called Judah, she orchestrated an expansive, well-paced heist that kicked off a series of catastrophic events. And in Everybody Loves Jenifa, she took the story to a different territory, not just with the ambitious productions but with the cast.
Featuring familiar and fresh faces, Everybody Loves Jenifa revives the Nollywood-Ghallywood collaboration that characterized late 2000s Nollywood. The film combines sharp wit with bursts of high-energy action, creating a well-crafted story filled with delightful humor and expertly executed twists and turns.
It effectively taps into nostalgia without overly relying on past successes, instead daring to establish its own identity. Akindele expands an already rich world, keeping it intriguing and allowing characters to evolve in surprising ways. This approach transforms familiar storylines into unpredictable narratives, leaving audiences amazed by a franchise many believe they know thoroughly.
It's a process that Akindele describes as tedious and lengthy. "But you know this is what I love to do," she says. "Content creation and filmmaking are my thing. So I'm used to it, but it's not easy."
Alongside the pressure of surpassing her previous artistic work and ensuring that viewers experience something fresh from a franchise that has been running for nearly a decade, Akindele is acutely aware of the responsibility she carries in her pursuit of breaking her own record. It's an important goal for her as a filmmaker in an industry as demanding as Nollywood. But there are no nerves, only an immense sense of responsibility."I'm thinking, 'You're going to beat it, but you need to work harder.' And I'm working harder," she says. "People will ask, 'What's new?' The Jenifa brand has been around for years, but they will be amazed. It's different this time. It's not just about Jenifa; we have numerous talents contributing to bringing out the best. We will break the record; I'm sure of it."
- The Record-Breaking Box Office Success of 'A Tribe Called Judah' is a Win for Nollywood ›
- Top 10 Performances by Funke Akindele ›
Is Netflix Exiting Nollywood?
Despite Netflix's denial, persistent rumors of scaling back in Nollywood is sending waves of uncertainty through Nigeria's entertainment industry.
What to Watch in West Africa This December
This month’s movies and TV guide is culled from Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana and Senegal.