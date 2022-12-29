OkayAfrica Launches “Detty December”with Spotify and Inverroche
OkayAfrica marks the beginning of Ghana’s annual party season with an exclusive event that was filled to the brim with food, fun, and good vibes.
On Tuesday (December 27th) OkayAfrica hosted an exclusive event welcoming the African diaspora to Accra, Ghana for this year’s edition of “Detty December." For the event, OkayAfrica was partnered with Spotify and South African gin brand Inverroche, and it was a night filled to the brim with food, fun, and good vibes.
The music for the night was provided by one of Accra’s tastemakers, Eff The DJ. He held it down all night with a stellar set spanning several genres. Starting the night off with sounds from South Africa, songs like “Salary Salary,” by Robot Boii, Mellow & Sleazy and Soul Revolver, and “Bayana Ke Bafana”—by Pabi Cooper, Focalistic, and Ch’cco—set the tone as 2022’s favorite global sound Amapiano resounded all through The Neem Grill — an enclosed rustic bar and restaurant situated in the Spintex area within the heart of Accra.
The drinks flowed from a custom menu of signature cocktails laced with Inverroche spirits, accompanied with mouth-watering small chops. The event was graced by several celebrities and power players from various industries, including the likes of afropop star KiDi; actress Nikki Samonas; and entrepreneur and CEO of Lynx Entertainment Richie Mensah. Also in attendance were fashion designer Sandi Owusu of Talensi Atelier, fashion writer and curator Ẹniafẹ́ Momodu, celebrity makeup artist Zulky, photographer Kofi Dotse, visual artist and creative director Sabina Baaba Noonoo, DJ Solo, 95ANTNY, and marketing executive for Bel Air Properties, Aaditya Kapoor. The Spotify Africa team was present at the event as well, including Spotify’s editorial manager for West Africa, Benewaah Boateng.
The music wasn’t the only attraction of the night, as an art installation by Tigon Creative Studios also earned much attention. Patrons engaged the creatively designed afrocentric setup as the backdrop to their photos and videos, filled with dance moves, smiles, and positive energy.
In terms of sounds, Amapiano wasn’t the sole star of the show. Eff The DJ took it across the African continent with top afrobeats tunes like Omah Lay's “i”, Ajebo Hustlers' “Pronto”, and “Angelina,” by Juls, Oxlade, and Falz. West Africa’s iteration of Amapiano made its appearance on the night’s playlist as well with songs like “Watawi” by CKay, Abidoza, Davido and Focalistic and “Fever” by Sefa, Sarkodie and DJ Tira displaying Nigeria and Ghana’s clever and skillful knack for making neighboring sounds their own.
The event was an awesome way to set the stage for Detty December and for visitors to Ghana for the holiday season to get a taste of what’s to come, with the likes of Detty Rave, Afrochella, and Afronation coming up right on its heels. Like minds got the chance to connect, share good vibes, and enjoy great music, courtesy OkayAfrica, Spotify, and Inverroche.
To hear all the amazing sounds from the night and more, you can check out the Detty December playlist on Spotify, curated by Eff The DJ below.
Detty December
Detty Decemberopen.spotify.com
See More Pictures From the Event Below
Photo By Adedamola Odetara for OkayAfrica
