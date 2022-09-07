Burna Boy and Stonebwoy To Headline Afrochella This Year

Burna Boy and Ghanaian Afropop singer Stonebwoy are set to headline Afrochella this year.
This year's Afrochella Festival will have Burna Boy and Stonebwoy as its headliners. The two-day event, which has become known for its immersive experience and cultural depth, will be held at the El Wak Stadium in Ghana. According to Afrochella's website, the theme for this year's fest is "Afrofuturism," which the site describes as a term that was "created to explore the developing intersection of cultural aesthetic, philosophy of science, and philosophy of history as it relates to the African Diaspora." The event is designed to be a thorough representation of African talent through the lens of art, cuisine, music and fashion. The festival is slated to occur from December 28th through December 29th 2022.
A host of other music talents are scheduled to perfrom at the star-studded event including Mavin Records' Ayra Starr, and many other Afrobeats artists within the African continent. The show is not just an extravaganza that celebrates African art, the culinary experience is also an integral part of the experience, and organizer's of the show will give local vendors and food business owners an opportunity to sell their food on the premises during the occasion.
Before the main musical event kicks off, Afrochella Expo at Afrochella House will present an educational segment of the event which will happen from December 18th through December 31st. These segments will consist of deep dive discussions into commercial components such as technology, health and other factors that affect the African economy. The festival will offering artists a platform to highlight their skills in initiatives like the Rising Star Challenge.
- From Lagos to Accra: How Detty December Is Fueling the Rivalry ... ›
- OkayAfrica's Guide to December Parties in Lagos and Accra ... ›
- The Best Events Happening December In Ghana - OkayAfrica ›