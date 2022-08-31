The 8 Best Ghanaian Songs of the Month (August)

Featuring Yaw Tog, Sarkodie x G-Migos, Okyeame Kwame, Mr. Drew and more.
We’re back again with all the heat from Ghana! August has been an eventful month in the world of music, and from Yaw Tog to Mr. Drew and more, there’s plenty of brand new tunes to grace your playlists. Check out our picks of the best Ghanaian songs of the month below.
Yaw Tog 'Sophia'
This month, Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog dropped his second single of the year. The follow up to “Azul,” his collaboration with Nigerian singer Bad Boy Timz, is titled “Sophia.” This time around the Asakaa poster boy came through with an entirely new vibe in the form of this catchy dance bop.
G-Migos ft Sarkodie 'Jigger' Remix
G-Migos are the viral rap sensations from Kumasi, Ghana who hit the spotlight due to the popularity of a number of passionate freestyle videos posted by them on social media. This month they came out with the official remix of their debut single “Jigger,” but this time around the songs hosts a guest verse by Ghana’s number one rapper Sarkodie, a huge cosign for the up and coming group.
Larruso 'Midnight'
Rising afro-dancehall singer Larruso also came through with a brand new one titled “Midnight.” On this smooth tune, Larruso issues an exposition on some steamy bedroom business.
Mr Drew 'Better' ft Titi Owusu
Singer Mr. Drew dropped his second single of the year, titled “Better.” This time around he tries his hand at reggae, on this collaboration with singer Titi Owusu that sees the duo reluctantly let their lovers know that they deserve better.
Okyeame Kwame 'WOMAN' ft. Sista Afia
Veteran Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame made a comeback after a brief break with this brand new song titled “Woman (Girls Anthem).” Here, he featured Sista Afia on this melodic bop that’s a fusion of highlife and hip-hop.
Kweku Darlington 'Go Slow'
Rapper Kweku Darlington came through as well with a new single titled “Go Slow.” The rapper put his singing skills on full display on this new tune, with the “Sika Aba Fie” hitmaker issuing a commentary on patience in life.
Amerado 'Grace' ft Lasmid
Ghanaian rapper Amerado released a brand new single leading to the release of his upcoming album. Here, he teamed up with buzzing singer and “Friday Night” hitmaker Lasmid for this faith-filled tune simply titled “Grace.”
Adina Thembi 'Adidede'
Singer Adina is back on the scene as well, as she cooked up this brand new single titled “Adidede.” It’s her second single since joining powerhouse label Lynx Entertainment, and it’s a feel-good dance tune that was jointly produced by MOG Beatz and Richie Mensah.
