The Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Every week, OkayAfrica highlights the top Afrobeats and African music releases through our best music column, Songs You Need to Hear This Week.

Read ahead for our round-up of the best new African music tracks and music videos that came across our desks this week.

Olamide – “99” feat. Asake, Seyi Vibez, Young Jonn & Daecolm Afrobeats veteran Olamide assembles an all-star cast on “99,” a banger released ahead of his forthcoming self-titled album. From Young Jonn to Asake and Seyi Vibez , the Nigerian contingent supplies the colorful hedonism that’s been at the center of its pulsating music culture, and with his riveting verse, Zimbabwean Daelcolm polishes off the guest performances. It’s a fine celebration of the African sound, with disco flourishes that should make it bang in the U.S. – Emmanuel Esomnofu

K.O. - “Supernova” feat. Cassper Nyovest K.O stands as a towering figure in South African pop culture. From his pioneering days with Teargas to a genre-defining solo career, he’s long mastered the art of hitmaking. On “Supernova,” a standout from his latest album Pharacity, K.O offers a sleek, retro-futuristic reimagining of Lebo Mathosa’s “ I Love Music ,” reintroducing the late icon’s classic to a new generation. Joined by Cassper Nyovest, the rapper delivers cryptic, staccato bars that only he could make land. This serves as a reminder of his enduring command of style and cultural resonance. - Tšeliso Monaheng

Diamond Platnumz – “Katam” feat. Bien A sweet tease of a record, “Katam” has guitar licks and soft drums that will set your heart rolling. There’s that inimitable East African flavor that Diamond Platnumz has perfected throughout his career. But now we hear even more soul and less activity, a touch that is amplified by the feature Bien . The ex- Sauti Sol man has a voice and tone that’s impossible to miss, and he relishes this beat, going over and over with Diamond as they toast East African ladies. With a video to follow, this has strong potential to become a hit song, no less, considering the profiles of the musicians. – EE

June Freedom – “Spiritual” In what sounds like a tribute to Fela Kuti , the production on “Spiritual” plucks colorful drums and an effervescent note that never goes away. June Freedom’s ever-alert vocals find just the perfect spirit for it, floating with the enchanting allure of a ballet dancer across the record’s sonic space. “Spiritual” is a song about desire and all that goes in between; every performance here delivers on its simple but evocative premise. – EE

Mlindo The Vocalist - “Izinkomo Zika Baba” feat. Cowboii, DJ Maphoris & Madumane Mlindo The Vocalist crept into the scene unannounced and never quite left. “Inkomo Zika Baba,” a striking amapiano cut from his forthcoming album (due in July), sees him team up with Cowboii and DJ Maphorisa. It’s the sound of summer in the heart of winter, a tender, groove-laced confession from a man lost in the heat of love. - TM

ZerryDL – “My Amigo” For those paying attention, ZerryDL is one of the more inventive storytellers around. Between himself and his siblings, Shallipopi and Famous Pluto, the family contributed to the rise of an interesting subgenre that strongly entrenches southern Nigeria’s narratives on the country’s sprawling street pop culture. “My Amigo” carries a theme you’ve heard before—fake love among friends—but Zerry’s language and cadence make all the delivery, grooving assuredly over Busy Pluto’s thumping club-ready production. — EE

Maleek Berry – ‘If Only Love Was Enough [LP]’ For an artist who’s been part of the Afrobeats story for over a decade, it feels a little strange that Maleek Berry is only releasing his debut album now. But Berry has largely operated on his own time and with his own style, shunning popular choices for what has felt true to him. Holding such a dramatic premise, the title of the project prompts a lot of thought, and through its 15 songs, the artist charts an expansive storyline over taut sonic choices that mostly revolve around Afropop and R&B, with features coming from assured voices such as Wizkid , Tiwa Savage , and Zlatan . Read our exclusive new interview with Maleek Berry . – EE

Banda Banda - “Sombhuluka” feat. Fatoumata Diawara & Muneyi While he may be best known for his work with Zoë Modiga , composer and producer Banda Banda’s footprint on South African live music is both deep and expansive. He operates on a frequency entirely his own– one that, as “Sombhuluka” reveals, resonates far beyond local borders. Featuring the masterful voices of Muneyi and Fatoumata Diawara, the track vocalizes the things we often dare not say. “Sombhuluka” is love personified: a feeling that travels through language and spirit, completely unbound by geography. - TM

Ric Hassani – ‘Lagos Lover Boy [LP]’ Through this sprawling journey that centers Lagos and its infamous love narratives, the artistic Ric Hassani hits another incredible milestone. It’s a setting and story that has attracted many artists, and yet for those who are attuned to their impulses, it’s a rich field. Hassani certainly makes the journey varied, even including several interludes that ease the album through its different soundscapes and concepts. – EE

Nasty C - “Soft” feat. Usimamane It seems Nasty C has only grown more powerful since embracing his independence. He’s already delivered “Psycho” and “Nobody,” so there’s no real reason he needs to go this hard. But he does. As the title suggests, this track offers a gentler landing than his usual high-octane fare, revealing a more measured but no less lethal side of the rapper. TM