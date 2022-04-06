The 8 Best Ghanaian Songs of the Month (March)

Featuring King Promise, Yaw Tog, Bisa Kdei, KiDi, Pappy Kojo and more.
We’re back again with all the heat from Ghana! This month a good number of Ghanaian artists finally released their first singles for the year 2022, and it’s safe to say things in the world of music are finally in full swing. From King Promise to Fameye to the asakaa boys, there’s plenty of brand new tunes to grace your playlists.
Check out our picks of the best Ghanaian songs of the month below.
King Promise & WSTRN 'Bad 'N' Rude'
This month talented Ghanaian singer and songwriter King Promise came through with his first single of 2022, on the road to his second studio album 5 Star. On this one titled “Bad N Rude,” he linked up with his UK brethren once again, featuring verses by British afroswing collective WSTRN on a lush afrobeats backdrop.
Yaw Tog & Bad Boy Timz 'Azul'
Asakaa posterboy Yaw Tog also dropped a brand new single. Teaming up with Bad Boy Timz, the rapper tries his hand at amapiano for the first time on “Azul.” With the help of the Nigerian afrobeats hitmaker the duo deliver a solid dance tune, and we get a chance to see TOG show off his singing chops on this potential bottle-popping anthem.
Fameye 'Don’t Worry Freestyle'
Fameye also returned with his first single of the year, titled “Don’t Worry," a laid back, mid-tempo afrobeats tune coming in at below three minutes. Going by how it sounds it’s very safe to say Fameye has another hit on his hands.
Bisa Kdei ft. Kidi 'Love You'
Seasoned highlife singer Bisa Kdei closed a brief hiatus by also coming through with his first single of the year. This one features Lynx Entertainment star singer KiDi, and it’s a sweet highlife tune simply titled “Love You.”
O'Kenneth x Reggie x G4 Boyz 'LOADING'
Asakaa dons O’Kenneth and Reggie came through with a brand new single as well. This one right here is a drill banger titled “Loading,” and it’s a tag team effort with New York rap duo G4 Boyz. This right here is a perfect team up, scam rap meets Asakaa and the bars are flying!
Kofi Jamar 'Balling'
Rapper Kofi Jamar dropped the official music video to “Balling”, a song off his 2021 EP Appetite for Destruction. “Balling” is a 90’s inspired hip-hop record, and Kofi Jamar takes us back to the beloved era complete with the colorful fits, the banging boomboxes, and the nostalgic dance steps.
Twitch 4Eva 'Moko'
Singer Twitch 4Eva also dropped his first single of 2022, and he calls it “Moko.” It's a mellow afrobeats tune that sees the singer stressing about the worries of life, and assuring himself and you that soon, times will change.
Pappy Kojo 'Koobi' feat. O'Kenneth & Reggie
Rapper Pappy Kojo came through earlier this month with his latest project, a full-length album titled Logos Hope. Off the album comes this cold cold drill joint featuring O’Kenneth and Reggie. It’s titled “Koobi,” and this song is definitely asakaa at its finest.