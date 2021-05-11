Popular
Rufaro Samanga
May. 11, 2021 08:01AM EST
Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images

CHARLOTTE, NC - FEBRUARY 17: J. Cole performs at halftime during the 68th NBA All-Star Game at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Slam Dunk as J. Cole Joins Rwanda's Patriots Basketball Club

J. Cole has reportedly signed with the Rwandan club team Patriots BBC and may hit the court as early as this Sunday.

American rapper J. Cole has recently signed with Rwandan basketball team, Patriots Basketball Club (Patriots BBC), according to ESPN's Marc J. Spear. News of the signing is reportedly set to be announced officially this Thursday with the team taking on the Nigeria River Hoopers the following Sunday. The game is part of the NBA's Basketball Africa League (BAL) which kicks off in Kigali, Rwanda on May, 16 after its inaugural season was postponed for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For those who may be surprised by what appears to be an abrupt life ambition for the seasoned and multi-award winning rapper, he recently opens up about it and at length as well. J. Cole penned a poignant letter on The Players' Tribune titledThe Audacity wherein he explains how basketball has always been his first love. An excerpt of the letter reads as follows:

"There were a lot of dudes on campus that played high school ball and some could have easily played for a low level division I team. For what it's worth, in this small basketball community of non student-athletes, I was one of the top players. I was a late bloomer, though. I played in high school, but had only started to find real confidence after my senior year was over. I was 6'3″, athletic with a high motor, and highly competitive. What I lacked in fundamentals (which was a lot), I made up for in creativity, finesse, and will power. If there was one word to describe my game at the age of 19 it was, potential."

The BAL, which was established in 2019 as the NBA's first professional league outside of North America, is set to take place between May, 16 to May, 23 with teams from Nigeria, Egypt, Morocco, Mozambique and several more. The league is meant to develop and promote African basketball talent at a time where Africans are generally dominating both on and off the court.

News of J. Cole's move to professional basketball comes ahead of his sixth studio albumThe Off-Season which is due to be released on May, 14. The artist has also dropped an insightful documentary film Applying Pressure: The Off-Season Documentary which is meant to accompany his upcoming album. Watch the documentary below.

Interview

Interview: Meet Issam, Morocco's New Trap Star

We talk to the rapper about pioneering a truly Moroccan trap sound and showing love to the overcrowded streets that made him.

Derb Sultan is one of the oldest and poorest neighborhoods in Casablanca, Morocco — a notorious district that would be described in the Franco-Arab world as 'populaires.' It's a place that is victim to industrialisation — overcrowded, and yet defined by there not being enough. A place where people survive despite the inequality, but most importantly where identity is forged.

A son of a carpenter, Issam was born in the heart of it all 28 years ago, into what he describes as a difficult childhood weighed down by sadness. His mother was diagnosed with bipolar the day he was placed into her arms. There is more than a trace of this hurt soaking into his trippy chords and woozy melodies. Here, Issam breaks through the heavy auto-tune to reveal a voice that isn't hiding, as he materialises with the serious poise of a man who has nothing to lose and all to give.

Issam's debut album Crystal follows his earlier releases, resplendent in Jodorowsky-like imagery and a zillion miles from the trap video tropes we are used to, his YouTube videos have garnered over 35 million views. It's these kinds of numbers, unheard of for a young North African artist, that led him to be courted by French labels. He eventually signed with the behemoth that is Universal/Def Jam.

Through this and a passionate fanbase, Issam quietly knows he's sitting on something special. His debut is the psychedelic world that his followers have been waiting for, an opportunity for an artist to sing in his own language and yet still make the big moves. More than just another trap record, it's an album that is heavy with hashish and the spray of the Atlantic when the breeze feels just right. Crystal is filled with mind-bending synths firing dazed synapses and songs, like motor-oil in pools of water, turning a myriad of colours and then simply vanishing. It's a record that soars with hope, that propels you to dance with your friends as much as it heeds a nameless warning. It's a love note to being alive. And you don't need to understand the words to feel that.

Issam finds himself here, certain and yet still bewildered. At times there is some of the anguish of a yearning tongue-twisting Marvin Gaye, his soul swirling as a spiraling counterpoint to his own lead vocal. Trapped and yet free, repping his hood whilst carried on vapours all the way to California.

Issam sits in his smoke-filled studio. He's thoughtful, as if he hasn't decided to switch the light on behind his eyes yet. It's too early for that maybe but he's still incredibly present. I tell him I love his record and then we begin.

