Rwanda Makes Historic Bid to Host Africa’s First F1 Race in 30 Years

Rwanda has officially announced its bid to host a Formula One Grand Prix, aiming to bring the world's most prestigious motorsport back to Africa for the first time in three decades.



President Paul Kagame revealed the ambitious plan on Friday, Dec. 13, during the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) General Assembly in Kigali, calling it a bold step toward reestablishing Africa's presence in the F1 calendar.

"I am happy to formally announce that Rwanda is bidding to bring the thrill of racing back to Africa by hosting a Formula 1 Grand Prix," Kagame said . "A big thank you to[CEO of Formula 1] and the entire team at Formula 1 for the good progress in our discussions so far.

The announcement also coincided with Rwanda hosting the FIA's General Assembly and the FIA Awards annual prize-giving gala, where Red Bull's Max Verstappen received his championship trophy. As part of his mandated community service, Verstappen also participated in a grassroots motorsport development program with young Rwandan drivers and engineers.

Reviving F1 in Africa F1's journey in Africa began in 1962 with the inaugural Grand Prix at East London, South Africa, a scenic coastal track that positioned the nation as one of the first non-European countries in the F1 World Championship. The continent last hosted a Grand Prix in 1993 at South Africa's Kyalami Circuit. Efforts to return the sport to South Africa have faced ongoing challenges. BBC reports that negotiations collapsed in 2022 due to South Africa's ties with Russia. Rwanda's bid aims to change that. It is backed by Domenicali, CEO of Formula 1, who has expressed interest in Africa as a crucial market for the sport's global expansion. "We want to go to Africa, but we need to have the right investment and the right strategic plan," Domenicali said during an interview in August. "We need to have the right moment, and we need to make sure that also in that country, in that region, in that continent, there is the right welcoming because, of course, they have other priorities. We always need to be very careful in making the right choices," he said. According to the BBC , Formula 1, "is experiencing an unprecedented boom on the continent," with many Africans traveling to the Middle East — home to four annual F1 races — as a popular destination to watch the sport in person. Many would prefer traveling to a race within Africa. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has also been a vocal advocate for F1's return to Africa. "The time is 100 percent right (to stage a race in Africa)," Seven-time world championhas also been a vocal advocate for F1's return to Africa. "The time is 100 percent right (to stage a race in Africa)," he said. "We can't be adding races in other locations and continue to ignore Africa, which the rest of the world just takes from. No one gives anything to Africa."