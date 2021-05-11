News Brief
Rufaro Samanga
May. 11, 2021 08:01AM EST
Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images

CHARLOTTE, NC - FEBRUARY 17: J. Cole performs at halftime during the 68th NBA All-Star Game at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Slam Dunk as J. Cole Joins Rwanda's Patriots Basketball Club

J. Cole has reportedly signed with the Patriots BBC, Rwanda's national basketball team, and may hit the court as early as this Sunday.

American rapper J. Cole has recently signed with Rwandan basketball team, Patriots Basketball Club (Patriots BBC), according to ESPN's Marc J. Spear. News of the signing is reportedly set to be announced officially this Thursday with the team taking on the Nigeria River Hoopers the following Sunday. The game is part of the NBA's Basketball Africa League (BAL) which kicks off in Kigali, Rwanda on May, 16 after its inaugural season was postponed for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ: The NBA's Emmanuel Mudiay on the Utah Jazz Coronavirus Saga: "It's bigger than basketball.

For those who may be surprised by what appears to be an abrupt life ambition for the seasoned and multi-award winning rapper, he recently opens up about it and at length as well. J. Cole penned a poignant letter on The Players' Tribune titledThe Audacity wherein he explains how basketball has always been his first love. An excerpt of the letter reads as follows:

"There were a lot of dudes on campus that played high school ball and some could have easily played for a low level division I team. For what it's worth, in this small basketball community of non student-athletes, I was one of the top players. I was a late bloomer, though. I played in high school, but had only started to find real confidence after my senior year was over. I was 6'3″, athletic with a high motor, and highly competitive. What I lacked in fundamentals (which was a lot), I made up for in creativity, finesse, and will power. If there was one word to describe my game at the age of 19 it was, potential."

The BAL, which was established in 2019 as the NBA's first professional league outside of North America, is set to take place between May, 16 to May, 23 with teams from Nigeria, Egypt, Morocco, Mozambique and several more. The league is meant to develop and promote African basketball talent at a time where Africans are generally dominating both on and off the court.

News of J. Cole's move to professional basketball comes ahead of his sixth studio albumThe Off-Season which is due to be released on May, 14. The artist has also dropped an insightful documentary film Applying Pressure: The Off-Season Documentary which is meant to accompany his upcoming album. Watch the documentary below.

J. Cole - Applying Pressure: The Off-Season Documentary www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
basketball j cole rwanda basketbal africa league nba
News Brief
Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

South Africa's Loyiso Mkize Reveals Momentous DC Comics Debut

South African visual artist Loyiso Mkize has pencilled an episode for DC Comics' 'Batman: Urban Legends #4'.

South African storyteller and visual artist Loyiso Mkize has revealed his exciting new debut for DC Comics. The Eastern Cape-born creative pencilled the penultimate chapter for DC Comics' Batman: Urban Legends #4 featuring the fictional characters Luke Fox and The Riddler. Part of the DC Universe of superheroes including Wonder Woman, Superman and the Justice League, and rivalled only by the Marvel Universe, landing this opportunity is a major win not only for Mkize, but African comic book artists looking to showcase their talent internationally.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

South African Filmmaker Carmen Sangion Unpacks Her Short Film 'Uncertainty'

Uncertainty, a film about a couple's emotional battles during lockdown, forms part of the global nine-chapter anthology project titled One(Nine).