CHARLOTTE, NC - FEBRUARY 17: J. Cole performs at halftime during the 68th NBA All-Star Game at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Slam Dunk as J. Cole Joins Rwanda's Patriots Basketball Club

J. Cole has reportedly signed with the Patriots BBC, Rwanda's national basketball team, and may hit the court as early as this Sunday.