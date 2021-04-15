Kamo Mphela's Latest EP 'Nkulunkulu' is a Must-Listen
While Kamo Mphela's comparison to the late Lebo Mathosa has been front and centre, it's really her vibrant amapiano EP 'Nkulunkulu' that should be centre stage.
South African amapiano artist, Kamo Mphela, has been a major talking point on social media recently after one fan on social media compared her to the late kwaito artist, Lebo Mathosa. While the debate focused on whether the comparison had any merit to it (as is often the case in comparisons between new wave and veteran artists), what is undeniable is the talent of both women. Twenty-one-year-old Mphela, who released her Nkulunkulu EP last week, delivered a vibrant project which deserves to be acknowledged beyond conversations that unwittingly take away from her own journey as an upcoming artist.
READ: 21 Amapiano Songs By Artists From Outside South Africa To Stream Right Now
Nkulunkulu EP is a 4-track EP which features Vigro Deep, MFR Souls, Major League Djz and more. The same-titled track Nkulunkulu (translates to "God" from Zulu), was released last month ahead of the EP release. It's a classic amapiano number with the accompanying visuals that daringly feature religious imagery and the artist's own impression of Leonardo da Vinci's 15th-century painting, The Last Supper. "Percy Tau" is a mellow number whose soundscape is quite reminiscent of "uLazi" by Mr JazziQ and 9umba and also features the latter artist. "Mamazala" and "100 Shooter" are definite bangers as well.
Speaking about the release of her EP, Mphela says, "My EP Nkulunkulu is only the beginning and I can't wait to perform on stage soon. I'm also really excited bring my music and dance fans more dope projects to enjoy in the near future." Mphela has previously collaborated with artists such as Busiswa on "SBWL", Niniola on the "Squander (Remix)" and several more. She is certainly an artist we are keeping our eye on.
Listen to the Nkulunkulu EP on Apple Music:
Listen to the Nkulunkulu EP on Spotify: