Madzadza Miya
Mar. 26, 2021 06:00AM EST

Kamo Mphela Drops New Single ‘Nkulunkulu’ Ahead of Upcoming EP

Amapiano sensation Kamo Mphela has shared the new single and title track of her upcoming EP 'Nkulunkulu'.

Kamo Mphela has finally released her long-awaited new single "Nkulunkulu". The song and its accompanying visuals serve as her first official song and release under her company, Kamo Mphela Entertainment.

"Nkulunkulu" is the lead single and title track to her forthcoming project, which is expected to drop on the 9th of April. The 4-track EP features some of amapiano's biggest names including Vigro Deep, MFR Souls, Reece Madlisa, Zuma, Major League DJz and more.

The talented artist has been teasing the song since November 2020 and is thrilled about its official release.

"Finally! I'm beyond excited to drop my very own song," said Kamo Mphela in a statement. "I've been working on a project for some time now and 'Nkulunkulu' is the first of many new songs from me. I can't wait for my fans to hear and dance along with me to my music."

"Nkulunkulu," which means to God, is a catchy prayer for wealth, happiness and a life full of blessings and prosperity.

The 21-year old musician and dancer just came back from a tour in Nairobi, Kenya, where she performed songs from the forthcoming EP, and did guest appearances on radio and TV. In addition, the multi-faceted entertainer recently choreographed Spotify's African Heat global campaign, which had dancers from Lagos, Accra, London, New York City, as well as Kamo and her crew's fiery amapiano dance moves.

The "Nkulunkulu" official music video, which features religious imagery and blazing dance scenes, also premiered on YouTube today.

KAMO MPHELA - NKULUNKULU (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) www.youtube.com


Listen to "Nkulunkulu" on Apple Music and Spotify.



