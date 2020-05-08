music
Still taken from YouTube.

M.anifest, Kelvyn Boy & Kel P Release 'We No Dey Hear' and Accompanying Visuals.

M.anifest Recruits Kelvyn Boy and Kel-P for New Single 'We No Dey Hear'

The trio also releases the accompanying visuals for the laid-back new single.

M.anifest has just dropped his latest single "We No Dey Hear" as well as the accompanying visuals for the laid-back track. The Ghanaian rapper recruits fellow artist Kelvyn Boy and the inimitable Nigerian producer Kel-P on the track which speaks to human resilience and triumphing against all odds.

Naturally, Kel-P comes through with an infectious beat while M.anifest delivers a number of impressive verses which coupled with Kelvyn Boy's catchy hook, adds to the uplifting lyricism of the song. Instrumentals take a back seat in this number with the minimal use of drums and stringed instruments allowing the strong message to take centre stage instead.

The music video, which was directed by Allison Swank, was shot in Ghana's vibrant capital city Accra. Scenes of ordinary people going about their daily lives and relishing in their wins, however small, support the overarching theme of the song. The scenes also dart between the hustle and bustle of the city during the day and the even livelier atmosphere of the nightlife scene.

If you're looking for a feel-good bop to lift your spirits, we've got you covered.

Watch the music video for "We No Dey Hear" below:

M.anifest - We no dey hear ft. Kelvyn Boy & Kel-P www.youtube.com


Listen to 'We No Dey Hear' on Apple Music:


Listen to 'We No Dey Hear' on Spotify:

