Listen to Harmonize's New Album 'Afro East'
The Tanzanian artist features Burna Boy, Phyno, Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi and several others on his latest project.
Harmonize recently dropped his latest offering, an 18-track album titled Afro East, which is the follow-up to his 2018 EP Afro Bongo.
The album, which is the Tanzanian artist's first project since leaving Diamond Platnumz's record label, features Burna Boy, Phyno, Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi, Falz, Skales and several others.
Afro East is another of Harmonize's projects that showcases his ability to seamlessly fuse Afropop with Singeli and Bongo.
The artist takes the first track on the album, a mid-tempo number titled "Bedroom", by himself. He then jumps onto the bouncy track "Your Body" with 'African Giant' Burna Boy while exploring an infectious instrumental on "Pain" with the inimitable Yemi Alade. Recruiting Mr Eazi and Falz on "Move", Harmonize makes use of some ominous-sounding synths while "Rumba", which features Skales and DJ Seven, is definitely a standout track with a strong dance element.
Produced by Hunter, Kriz Beat, Abba, Wills Give Them, Fanatix, and Black, Afro East sees Harmonize dabbling in a number of genres which include love-laced rhythms, inspirational songs as well as some dance-ready bangers.
While trying to adopt a more international sound to reach a larger audience, Harmonize does well by not compromising the core elements of his artistry with which we've become so familiar.
Listen to Afro East on Apple Music:
Listen to Afro East on Spotify: