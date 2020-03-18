music
Rufaro Samanga
Mar. 18, 2020 05:27AM EST
Photo courtesy of Harmonize.

Listen to Harmonize's New Album 'Afro East'

The Tanzanian artist features Burna Boy, Phyno, Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi and several others on his latest project.

Harmonize recently dropped his latest offering, an 18-track album titled Afro East, which is the follow-up to his 2018 EP Afro Bongo.

The album, which is the Tanzanian artist's first project since leaving Diamond Platnumz's record label, features Burna Boy, Phyno, Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi, Falz, Skales and several others.

Afro East is another of Harmonize's projects that showcases his ability to seamlessly fuse Afropop with Singeli and Bongo.

The artist takes the first track on the album, a mid-tempo number titled "Bedroom", by himself. He then jumps onto the bouncy track "Your Body" with 'African Giant' Burna Boy while exploring an infectious instrumental on "Pain" with the inimitable Yemi Alade. Recruiting Mr Eazi and Falz on "Move", Harmonize makes use of some ominous-sounding synths while "Rumba", which features Skales and DJ Seven, is definitely a standout track with a strong dance element.

Produced by Hunter, Kriz Beat, Abba, Wills Give Them, Fanatix, and Black, Afro East sees Harmonize dabbling in a number of genres which include love-laced rhythms, inspirational songs as well as some dance-ready bangers.

While trying to adopt a more international sound to reach a larger audience, Harmonize does well by not compromising the core elements of his artistry with which we've become so familiar.

Listen to Afro East on Apple Music:

Listen to Afro East on Spotify:

Photo courtesy of Maya Amolo.

Listen to Maya Amolo's New Single 'I Know'

The upcoming Kenyan R&B/Soul singer delivers her new laid-back track.

Upcoming R&B/Soul singer Maya Amolo has just dropped her latest track titled "I Know".

While the New York-based Kenyan singer is still on the come up, her new single shows her immense promise and irrefutable talent.

Still from YouTube.

Watch Shaydee and Blanche Bailly's New Music Video for 'Mon Bebe'

Shaydee and Francophone artist Blanche Bailly drop the visuals for their standout collaboration 'Mon Bebe'.

Nigerian artist Shaydee has just dropped the new music video to his "Mon Bebe" track.

The song, which features Francophone artist Blanche Bailly, was arguably the standout track on Shaydee's 2019 project titled Shaydee Bizness, Vol. 1.

Photo by Sally Hayden/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Flashbacks to Ebola as the First Coronavirus Case Arrives in Liberia

As Liberia gets its first case of COVID-19, some Liberians are bracing for a shock to its health system while others see a resilient nation better prepared to handle the crisis.

On Monday, Liberia declared its first case of the COVID-19, joining the other countries battling the global coronavirus pandemic. Liberia is now part of a growing number of other African countries—26, now 27—who are experiencing their first cases of the virus since the outbreak began December 2019 in China.

Interview
(Youtube)

Interview: Armsdeal Shoots Some of South African Hip-Hop’s Most Creative Music Videos

We chat to South African filmmaker Nkululeko 'Armsdeal' Lebambo about his conceptual music videos and how he navigates the film industry.

Nkululeko Lebambo doesn't shoot music videos, he makes movies. There's no less cliché way to put it.

His latest work is for the rapper Priddy Ugly's song "Ho$h Ho$h." The short film is a grimy street tale in which the rapper and his acolytes take their enemy hostage and torture him while reciting raps—a trap musical of some sort. It's not just the characters portrayed that make the film gripping, but the way everything falls together to form a compelling narrative.

The director, who goes by the moniker Armsdeal and runs the production company CideFX Films, is behind most of Priddy Ugly's visuals—from "Love-Hate" to "Cocaine Ghost," "Come to my Kasim," "02Hero," and of course "Ho$h Ho$h," among a few others.

