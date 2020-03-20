Tanzanian Rapper Mwana FA Tests Positive for Coronavirus
The Bongo Flava artist recently confirmed that he had tested positive for coronavirus and urged that people follow the hygiene guidelines issued by their relevant authorities.
Tanzanian rapper Mwana FA, real name Khamis Mwinjuma, recently confirmed that he tested positive for coronavirus.
Taking to social media, the Bongo Flava artist shared the news in a video showing himself in self-isolation at an undisclosed location.
In the video below, Mwana FA says the following (English translation obtained from The Citizen) "I am recording this video not to spread panic but to tell the public that coronavirus is real but it is treatable." He added that, "My call is that we should observe the hygiene guidelines as issued by the authorities so that we protect one another."
Mwana FA, who is known for popular hits in Tanzania including "Yalaiti" and "Bado Nipo Nipo", becomes the latest African musician to test positive for coronavirus.
This past Wednesday, legendary Cameroonian musician Manu Dibango, was confirmed to be in recovery after having tested positive for coronavirus. The 86-year-old saxophonist is considered one of the foremost pioneers of Afro-jazz, known for his fusion of funk with traditional Cameroonian sounds.
The global number of confirmed coronavirus cases currently stands at approximately 255 000 with over 10 000 deaths. At least 33 African countries have all confirmed the presence of coronavirus with a reported 16 deaths. Travel restrictions have also been implemented by a number of African countries in an effort to contain the outbreak. You can read our country-by-country report on coronavirus in Africa here.
View this post on InstagramTahadhari ni muhimu sana kwenye hili la corona. SANA. Ila kupaniki ndio hakufai. Kama ulikuwa hujui paniki yenyewe inapunguza kinga ya mwili. True story. Tukichukua tahadhari,tukafuata maelekezo yanayotelewa NA WATAALAMU(sio redio mbao hizi) namna ya kujikinga na hata kujitibu na kujiangalia iwapo utatufikia tutakuwa sawa tu. 0800110124 na 0800110125 ndio namba ZA BURE za kupiga kama utaona una dalili ama kuna mtu ana dalili za corona.
A post shared by Falsafa,The Choirmaster (@mwanafa) on Mar 17, 2020 at 2:19am PDT
