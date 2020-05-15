premiere
Popular
Damola Durosomo
May. 15, 2020 09:40AM EST
Artwork by: Zarlasht Zia & Niek Dekker

Listen to Joya Mooi's Meditative New Single 'Hold You Tight'

Premiere: the Dutch-South African singer reflects on love and trust issues on her first release of the year.

Amsterdam-based artist Joya Mooi shares her latest single, "Hold You Tight."

The reflective song, produced by Blazehoven, is a soothing mix of soul sounds and ambient R&B complete with pensive lyrics and an infectious hook. It sees Mooi musing on past trust issues, self-perception and the outcomes of unhealthy relationships.

"Fortunately I'm now in a phase where I really trust positive things will come to me. And that I deserve all the things that I work for," she tells OkayAfrica. "But that wasn't always the case. In 'Hold You Tight' I really wanted to connect my past self with the circumstances that life used to put me in."

"Growing up I hardly witnessed healthy relationships," she explains further in a press release. "That's why I always thought I wasn't able to have a healthy relationship myself. I became quite skeptical about anything that was positive. In 'Hold You Tight' I'm speaking about themes as distrust, love and self-stigma. The desires I had in life, relationships and dealing with patterns created by the generations before me."

The conservatory-trained singer, who has roots in South Africa, also shares an accompanying music video for the song, directed by Jacob Creach.

It's the artist's first single since the release of her 2019 album The Ease of Others, and there's plenty more to come from the artist this year. Watch the music video for "Hold You Tight" below.

Joya Mooi - Hold You Tight (prod. Blazehoven) www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
music news joya mooi south africa music soul music r&b new release african diaspora premiere
Popular
Still taken from YouTube.

Shizzi Recruits Davido and Wale on New Single 'Won Le Ba'

The track is Shizzi's first official single of the year and with Wale and Davido featured on it, it's an undeniable collaborative hit.

Nigerian producer Shizzi has just dropped his first official single of the year titled "Won Le Ba". The laid-back track features Nigerian superstar Davido and American-Nigerian rapper Wale. With artists such as these, its unsurprising that the number is a collaborative hit you'll have stuck on repeat.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Interview: Laliboi Wants His Music to Heal You

We chat to the South African alternative rapper Laliboi about his new EP 'Xam.'