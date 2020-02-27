The Gorillaz Enlist Fatoumata Diawara for New Track 'Désolé
A stunning collaboration that we didn't even know we needed.
The Gorillaz enlist none other than Malian singer Fatoumata Diawara for their latest single "Désolé," the second single from the hit-making British band's Song Machine installation project.
"Making Désolé with Fatou was a real moment for me, you know," the band's drummer Russel Hobbs is quoted as saying in a statement via Pitchfork. Désole translates to "sorry" in French, but despite it's apologetic title, the song is a laid-back groove, elevated by vocals from lead singer Damon Albarn and Diawara, who sings in English, French and Bambara.
"She's an African Queen," Russel adds. "This lady made the song what it is, beautiful, like life. What can I say about Désolé? They say sorry is the hardest word, but that's not true.... Try saying antidisestablishmentarianism with a mouth full of gluten free cronuts on a speed boat without licking your lips."
The music video features colorful scenery from Italy's Lake Como and a rare real-life appearance from frontman Albarn, who drives a speedboat with the Malian singer in tow.
Song Machine is the best-selling band's latest project since 2018's The Now Now. Instead of a conventional album, the band will release new installments and collaborations throughout the year.
Diawara is fresh off her recent show at New York's The Town Hall, She released her sophomore album Fenfo (Something to Say) in 2018, along with the stunning lead track "Nterini," which she recently performed on A COLORS SHOW.
"Désole" is a collaboration that we didn't even know we needed, but we're certainly glad it's here. Watch the music video below.