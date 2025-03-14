Op-Ed: Nollywood Embraces YouTube as New Distribution Channel

Since YouTube launched in Nigeria in 2011, the platform has become deeply embedded in the country's cultural fabric. Initially viewed primarily as a space for personal expression and music videos, YouTube has evolved into something far more significant for Nigeria's film industry.

In its early days, platforms like IrokoTV used YouTube to republish classic Nollywood films, while vlog-style content and short documentaries defined the platform's character. However, in recent years, Nigerian filmmakers have recognized YouTube's potential as an alternative distribution channel that can reach audiences quickly without the barriers of subscription fees or limited cinema locations.

Actor-turned-producer Ruth Kadiri can be credited for pioneering Nollywood's shift from traditional film distribution to YouTube. On her channel, Ruth Kadiri 247, she has built what effectively functions as a mini-streaming service, attracting approximately 2.85 million subscribers. Her original feature-length films consistently average one million views across genres ranging from romance to comedy, thrillers to epic narratives.

Following Kadiri's success, other industry luminaries have embraced the platform: Actress Ini Edo started her channel. Destiny Etiko's latest video accumulated one million views in just three days. Director Kunle Afolayan, known for his boundary-pushing, cinema-friendly films, launched KAP Stream, where he has released acclaimed works like The CEO and Phone Swap.

In an interview with Channel TV, Afolayan explained that when The CEO—a suspense-filled, pan-African corporate drama—was initially released, distribution opportunities were limited in other African countries, restricting its reach. By making the film available on YouTube, it can take on a new life and achieve the widespread attention it deserves.



The platform's impact was recently highlighted when actor and producer Omoni Oboli, best known for The Figurine and her self-produced Wives On Strike franchise, released a romantic comedy on her YouTube channel. Love In Every Word garnered one million views in less than a day and reached 10 million views within six days, earning glowing reviews for its syrupy, simple but deeply affecting story of love and hope. This achievement, which sparked conversations across social media platforms like X, demonstrated YouTube's power. Had Love In Every Word been released in cinemas or on a subscription service, expensive ticket prices or subscription fees would have likely limited its reach.