OkayAfrica’s 2023 Gift Guide

‘Tis the season to gather in celebration after a year of challenges and wins. The holidays are upon us, and the time to grab those thoughtful gifts for the people you love is here.

As always, we’re here to help inspire you to keep the gift-giving tradition Afro-centric within your circles. We gathered a list of fun, affordable, and unique items to keep your circle just as fun and unique.

Here’s OkayAfrica’s Gift Guide for the 2023 Holiday Season:

‘African’ baby onesie African Onesie shop.okayplayer.com We have to start them young, ya’ll! This babygrow is the perfect gift for a baby that can’t read but is in store for a life filled with the joys of Africa’s rich history and culture. Or, most likely, parents who are excited to raise their child within a community that exemplifies ubuntu, perseverance, and more. Grab this ‘African’ baby onesie from Okayshop for $18.00

Ghanaian wooden mask Ghanaian artist Eric Danquah’s intricate depiction of Odo fofor or “New Love” in Akan is the perfect addition to bring the warmth and rich culture that West African boasts to your home. The blue-tinted circular piece is carved from pure sese wood, and features motifs etched in a fashion unique to the artist. Also, sales from UNICEF’s stores have very real benefits. The purchase of this mask, for example, can provide 65 doses of measles vaccines to protect children across the globe. Available for $119.99 on UNICEF’s official Available for $119.99 on UNICEF’s official online marketplace

Afrobeats theme candle Afrobeats as a genre has taken over global charts and soundwaves in the last few years. So much so, that this year the OKP Shop set out to replicate the feeling that the music evokes as a scent. This Afrobeats-themed candle will fill your space with the sweet-smelling notes of jasmine, bergamot, and a fusion of rosewater, wood, and ylang-ylang. The Afrobeats slow-burn candle is available on the Okayplayer Shop for $28.00

Kenyan purple tea - A gift 2 Africa Kenya Purple Tea - Dry Tea Bags agift2africa.com African teas do not get nearly enough praise. Aside from their gorgeous, natural color, did you know that Kenyan purple tea leaves have more antioxidants than any other tea variation? The warm beverage is anti-viral, anti-inflammatory, and has anti-cancer properties. Additionally, it reduces cholesterol, boosts cognitive function, and prevents colds and the flu. But, that’s not all, folks! Due to the way in which the tea is produced, it contains about half of the caffeine found in green tea, making it the perfect companion for your nighttime routine. Grab a bag of 20 eco-friendly tea bags from Grab a bag of 20 eco-friendly tea bags from A Gift To Africa for $21.99

Neptune Frost Movie Poster - OK Shop Neptune Frost Poster shop.okayplayer.com Two years after the release of co-directors Saul Williams and Anisia Uzeyman’s debut film, Neptune Frost, the truth behind the sci-fi musical film becomes more real with each passing year. Besides being a cinematic marvel, the film fantastically illustrates the grim reality of the masses of techno-waste that African countries are being left to deal with. The Afrofuturist film features alarming visuals, colorful narratives, and a look into the innovation that African filmmakers have to offer the world. Grab your Neptune Frost movie poster from the Grab your Neptune Frost movie poster from the Okayplayer Shop for $20.00

African elephant Djembe drum - Novica Wood djembe drum, 'African Elephant' www.novica.com Nothing compares to the sounds that emanate from traditional African instruments. Originating from the West African nation Benin, the djembe drum has been popular amongst Africans and international fans for centuries thanks to the full and rich sounds it creates with little to no skill needed. This djembe drum made in Ghana is hand-carved into an African elephant to give it that extra African flavor, and is the perfect gift for a musically-inclined person who loves a decorative piece that screams, “I’m cultured”. This hand-carved African elephant Djembe drum is available at Novica for $159.99

Fela Kuti - Sorrow, Tears, and Blood on Vinyl - OKP Shop It’s been nearly three decades since the King of Afrobeat, Fela Kuti, passed on, and yet his music and global influence are more alive than ever. Here, OKP Shop features his 1977 hit record Sorrow, Tears, and Blood on Vinyl, with incredibly vibrant and emotive album artwork, for the friend who loves a good #ThrowbackThursday. The record was written in response to the 1976 Soweto Uprising that saw South African high school students brutalized by the oppressive Apartheid government and their police forces. Sorrow, Tears, and Blood is available on the Sorrow, Tears, and Blood is available on the OKP Shop for $28.99

Benta Earrings African fashion has long been revered for its vibrant and eccentric nature – and these Benta Brass earrings from 54Kibo illustrate that beautifully. This one-of-a-kind statement jewelry piece will add a splash of glamor to any and every look you pull out during the holiday season. Purchase these Benta earrings for $98.00 on 54Kibo

African exfoliation net Thanks to TikTok, African beauty practices have been made available to the world, and they’re (rightfully) jumping on the bandwagon. African exfoliation nets gained popularity this year for the skin-smooth finish they promise users, making it the perfect gift for the person in your life who keeps you posted on the latest and greatest trends in beauty and skincare. The net exfoliates the skin, which aids in removing dead skin cells and softening skin to reveal a silky smooth texture. Exfoliation nets also dry faster than the more traditional loofahs, making them less likely to build up bacteria. Try out this one from CeeCees Closet NYC for $16.99​



