Sabelo Mkhabela
Apr. 14, 2020 08:59AM EST
Gqom musical: a scene from the music video for DJ Lag and Moonchild Sanelly's "Uhuru Dis."

Premiere: The Music Video for ‘Uhuru Dis’ by DJ Lag and Moonchild Sanelly is a Gqom Musical

Watch DJ Lag and Moonchild Sanelly's music video for 'Uhuru Dis.'

The music video for DJ Lag and Moonchild Sanelly's "Uhuru Dis" depicts a story of two young people who aren't permitted to be together, a plot one associates with William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. The twist is that our Romeo and Juliet are based in Durban and their story plays out differently. In the music video, we first encounter them on the dancefloor before they retreat away from the crowd.

"Romeo and Juliet is a universal story of love and tragedy," says DJ Lag in an email to OkayAfrica. "Chris Kets, the director, conceptualized this. We wanted to remix something that has been done over and over again and make it our own. Locate it in Durban and to the sound of gqom."

Kets tells OkayAfrica his aim was to create a form of filmmaking that is "uniquely gqom."

"The dancers (who became actors), stylists, cinematographers and artists on this shoot all come from the culture and we wanted to make something that could reflect all the forms of art that surround gqom itself—the fashion, the dancing, the stories. In this way we are looking to the future and seeing what qqom could be as a global style: Gqollywood," says Kets.

The story unfolds to a soundtrack of DJ Lag's hard-hitting production and Moonchild Sanelly's swaggering vocals.

"What we wanted to do with the video is create the first ever gqom musical in the style of gqom MCing—telling the story of a night out gone wrong. The classic tale of Romeo and Juliet fit perfectly into the world of gqom and the beach fronts of Durban. We remixed something known the world over and made it gqom," says Kets.

"Uhuru Dis" is the latest song to be highlighted as a single from DJ Lag's 2019 EP, the 6-track Uhuru. The project was a homage to Uhuru, a club in Durban that's considered the cradle of gqom.

Watch the music video for 'Uhuru Dis' below and stream DJ Lag's Uhuru EP on Apple Music, Spotify and Deezer.

DJ Lag - Uhuru Dis (feat. Moonchild Sanelly) [Official Music Video] youtu.be




Apple Music's Mzanzi playlists.

Apple Music Launches 'Stream Local' Initiative to Support South African Artists

The initiative is part of the music streaming platform's efforts to support South African musicians amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Apple Music has launched a new initiative dubbed "Stream Local" which is set to launch on April 11th. The initiative forms part of the music streaming giant's efforts to support South African musicians as the industry is increasingly negatively impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. Playlists across genres as well as the albums of several chart-topping South African artists will be featured in addition to newly-released music.

Interview
Justice Mukheli. Courtesy of Black Major/Bongeziwe Mabandla.

Interview: Bongeziwe Mabandla's New Album Is a Calm Meditation On Relationships

We speak with the South African artist about his captivating new album, iimini, love cycles, and the unexpected influence of Bon Iver.

"I've been playing at home for so many years and pretending to be having shows in my living room, and today it's actually happening," Bongeziwe Mabandla says, smiling out at me from my cellphone as I watch him play songs on Instagram Live, guitar close to his chest.

Two weekends ago, Mabandla was meant to be celebrating the release of his third album, iimini, at the Untitled Basement in Braamfontein in Joburg, which would no doubt have been packed with some of the many fans the musician has made since his debut release, Umlilo, in 2012. With South Africa joining many other parts of the world in a lockdown, those dates were cancelled and Mabandla, like many other artists, took to social media to still play some tracks from the album. The songs on iimini are about the life and death of a relationship—songs that are finding their way into the hearts of fans around the world, some of whom, now stuck in isolation, may be having to confront the ups and downs of love, with nowhere to hide.

The day before his Instagram Live mini-show, Mabandla spoke to OkayAfrica on lockdown from his home in Newtown about the lessons he's learned from making the album, his new-found love for Bon Iver, and how he's going to be spending his time over the next few weeks.

popular
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation)

Bobi Wine Offers to Airlift Mistreated Africans Out of China

The Ugandan politician and musician has partnered with businessman Neil Nelson to airlift affected Africans and African-Americans "to a country in Africa that is willing to receive them."

Bobi Wine has teamed up with Neil Nelson, co-founder of media firm Atlanta BlackStar to help airlift Africans and African-Americans being subjected to "inhumane treatment" in China. They announced their plans in a joint statement on Monday.

"The two leaders are currently working together to facilitate a humanitarian mission to airlift those Africans and African-Americans who are affected by these attacks to a country in Africa that is willing to receive them," read the press release. "We are also prepared to evacuate them to the United States for those holding U.S. citizenship or permanent resident status."

The statement also appealed to the Chinese government and other global African leaders to take urgent action to protect Africans abroad. "We call upon leaders from across the global African community including political leaders, social activists, artists and other leaders to join in this effort."

READ: Africans In China are Being Evicted from Their Homes and Blamed for Spreading Coronavirus

News Brief
Davido: (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for 105.1) and Aṣa: (Photo by David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns via Getty Images).

Davido and Aṣa's Instagram Live Performances Will Have You in Your Feels

Davido and Aṣa singing covers of each other's songs is the sweetest thing you'll watch today.

Yesterday, Nigerian artists Davido and Aṣa had a joint jam session on Instagram Live. The artists sang covers of each other's songs and those on social media have had a lot to say about their lively performances—both good and bad. Whatever your thoughts are on the performances themselves, we reckon that's it's probably the sweetest thing you'll watch on the internet today.
