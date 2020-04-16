video premiere
Apr. 16, 2020 09:00AM EST
Photo courtesy of the artist.

RIMON

Watch RIMON's Hazy Music Video for 'Out of My Way'

Video Premiere: The Eritrean-born singer shares the clip for her single about a playful 'hard to get' situation.

RIMON is an R&B singer who we've previously stated you need to be watching.

The Amsterdam-based, Eritrean-born artist recently shared her latest single "Out of My Way," a head-nodding R&B concoction about the push-and-pull of attraction, produced by Samuel Kareem.

Today, we're premiering the hazy house party music video for "Out of My Way," which was directed by Blue Nuit.

"With this song I really wanted to channel 2000s vibes and write about a playful 'hard to get' situation," RIMON tells OkayAfrica.

"Imagine your crush who you talk to does something that you don't like so y'all have a lil argument, you go to a party KNOWING he'll be attending, so you make sure you look bomb, resulting in a dynamic where both you and your crush are playing it off cool and teasing each other during the party but knowing y'all want each other. The intro was a real impulsive and playful moment that happened organically while recording in the studio, really emphasizing that 2000s house party vibes."

RIMON is readying the drop of her sophomore EP, I Shine, U Shine, which will explore the dynamic between love and fair. It follows 2018's BBYGIRL FOCU$.

Watch our video premiere of "Out of My Way" below.

RIMON - Out Of My Way (prod. Samuel Kareem) youtu.be

