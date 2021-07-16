Lesole Snap

Bonga Percy Vilakazi is currently a series producer on The River, one of South Africa's most-awarded TV shows, and creative producer on the new-ish telenovela Legacy.

Series Producer Bonga Percy Vilakazi Is Big On Telling Progressive Stories

The award-winning South African writer and producer cut his teeth in the TV industry washing and drying make-up sponges. Today, he's responsible for entertaining millions of soapie lovers on the African continent.