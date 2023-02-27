Somali Americans Advocate For Somaliland in Washington D.C.
Over 200 Somali-American protesters from across the United States gathered at the U.S. State Department on Friday to advocate for peace in Somaliland, following unrest in the region.
For the last three weeks, there have been fatal clashes in the Somaliland region that have left over 100 dead and about 500 people severely injured. The unrest was caused by local militias in Somalia who were making efforts to pull three regions away from Somaliland to rejoin with Somalia. Somaliland, which is officially called the Republic of Somaliland, is an often-underlooked sovereign state in the Horn of Africa, but is still widely considered to be part of Somalia. The region borders on the Horn of Africa, and has been a distinct region from Somalia since the 19th century. So far, cease-fire calls regarding the ongoing tensions in the area.
Many of the peaceful demonstrators who gathered in D.C were carrying the Somali flag, and chanting “down with Muse Bihi,” a slogan that referred to Muse Bihi Abdi, President of Somaliland, who many believe has brought bad leadership to the jurisdiction. In 2022, Faysal Ali Warabe, Chairman of the Justice and Development Party (UCID), and current presidential candidate for the Republic of Somaliland stated that Bihi did not have the best interest of the nation at heart.
"It is clear that Muse Bihi is determined not to leave the presidency and plans to stay on as long as he wishes. I am telling you, the people of Somaliland, that Muss is pursuing his personal interest, not the national interest.” Warabe said at the time.
This year, Warabe kept the same tune when he called out Bihi again for his seeming incompetence when he tweeted out his disagreement with the Somaliland leader’s politics.
“I feel very sad the senseless war continuing in Lasanod, Warabe tweeted. “The crisis of Lassanood is one of the immense problems in the country created by Musa.The country is on the brink of collapse and becoming the hub of extremists. I appeal President Musa to step down to save Somaliland.”
Armed with banners and placards, Somali-Americans didn’t relent as they gathered to spread awareness about the victims of the mass violence in Las Anod, the capital of the Sool region in Somaliland.
Last week, Bihi announced that he would be sending clan leaders to work towards de-escalating the violence. However, according to Voice of America, the clan elders in the region demanded that Somaliland pull out its troops before any dialogue could ensue.
According to Voice of America, one of the demonstrators was Abdirahman Mohamed Abdi, Somalia’s former minister of fisheries and marine resources who said that the people of Las Anod were suffering.
“We are from 15 states in the U.S and Canada. We are here to tell Somalis and the United States government that we want to express our feelings and show solidarity with the innocent people of Las Anod,” Abdi said. “We call for the United States to pressure Somaliland to cease the hostility.”
