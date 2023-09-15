Muzi Releases New "Light" & "Milk & Honey" Two Pack

South African sensation Muzi has released two new singles. These gems, titled "Milk & Honey" and "Light," are the preludes to his highly anticipated album, uMUZI, scheduled to be released on October 13th, courtesy of Fool’s Gold Records.

"Milk & Honey," a fusion of Muzi's South African roots and British rapper The Last Skeptik's minimalist hip-hop style, boasts an earthy yet magnetic sound. Warm synths and subtle trumpet melodies envelop the listener as Muzi and The Last Skeptik deliver a profound message: "In a world of excess, in the land of milk and honey, I choose less. I choose my introverted nature. I choose myself," shares Muzi.

Complementing "Milk & Honey" is its counterpart, "Light," where Muzi's spirited house vibes come to life. With rhythmic percussion, glistening synths, and groovy basslines, Muzi effortlessly transitions between English and Zulu while sharing a heartfelt tribute to his late mother. He describes "Light" as an ode to her, saying, "‘Light’ is an ode to my mother. Keeping me sane through the darkest times. My light."

These two singles come hot on the heels of Muzi's earlier release, "eMtunzini," and the video for "Light" continues the journey initiated by "eMtunzini," with Muzi dancing his way through a mystical forest.

Muzi has also unveiled the tantalizing tracklist for his forthcoming album with appearances by artists such as Chris Martin of Coldplay, South African musician Madala Kunene, and the very collaborator from "Milk & Honey," The Last Skeptik. uMUZI follows the critically acclaimed 2021 INTERBLAKTIC, which garnered accolades from industry heavyweights like Zane Lowe, Billboard, Complex, and The Fader.

Stream "Light" and "Milk & Honey" now to experience the magic for yourself.