south african music
Popular
Madzadza Miya
Dec. 04, 2020 07:39AM EST

Listen To Sun-El Musician’s Sophomore Album ‘To The World & Beyond’

South African deejay and producer extraordinaire, Sun-El Musician drops 'To The World & Beyond', the follow-up to his widely successful 2018 debut, 'Africa To The World'.

After two years of working on it, Sun-El Musician has finally released his highly anticipated second studio album, To The World & Beyond. The musician told Apple Music:

"This album is a continuation of my debut album Africa to the World, and is focused on telling a story of healing and hope through dance music".

To The World & Beyond is a double album which hosts a total of 31 tracks, including the previously released "Ubomi Abumanga," "Uhuru," "Mandinaye," "Never Never," "Garden" and more.

Sun-El has built himself a formidable reputation of being dedicated to making good music, and the features on the album are testament; from artists signed to his label, EL World Music like Simmy, Sino Msolo, Mthunzi, Azana, Claudio x Kenza, and Nobuhle, to frequent collaborator Ami Faku alongside Msaki, Black Motion, Kwesta, Bongeziwe Mabandla, Zolani Mahola (of Freshly Ground), Kenya's Sauti Sol, Nigeria's Niniola, Mannywellz and a whole lot more equally talented vocalists.

The album's cover art shows a portrait of Sun-El dressed in traditional regalia with the galaxy in the background. Perhaps, portraying the title of the album and the mission he has been on since his debut—exporting South African electronic house music.

"The first disc is basically continuing the sound of my first album, soulful and downtempo; and disc two is where I'm trying to be experimental, still on a dance tip, but more uptempo and looking for sounds," he told Apple Music.

Sonically, the music sounds like the perfect soundtrack for a road trip along the countryside or the coast with friends and family, which is ironic considering the title.

Sun-EL Musician - To The World And Beyond Virtual Concert www.youtube.com

An hour before the release, Sun-El hosted a themed, well-curated and executed virtual album launch where he played a set of some of the songs on the album and had some of the featured vocalists perform them.

Stream To The World & Beyond on Apple Music and Spotify.




From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
south africa music sun-el musician south african house house house music south african music
News Brief
Ikenna Nwagboso (BANKU MUSIC)

Mr Eazi and J Balvin Cross Continents to Bring Us 'Lento'

This sizzling afropop and reggaeton hit is surely a collab sent straight from heaven.

In an end of year collaboration sent straight from heaven, Nigeria's Mr Eazi and Colombia's J Balvin join forces and cultures to bring fans "Lento." The two continue their delectable cross-continental bond on the brilliant and infectious new hit.

The sizzling new single has something for fans of afropop, reggaeton, and everything in between.

The two music giants manage to perfectly bridge and melt their musical worlds together on an unmistakable Nigerian beat, courtesy of bad ass producer KILLERTUNES. All the while exchanging lyrics in Spanish, Yoruba and English, with a nod to Elvis Crespo's merengue classic "Suavemente."

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

South Sudanese Top Model Aweng Ade Chuol & Her Wife Embrace On Cover of Elle UK

If the love doesn't inspire you to push boundaries and move fearlessly, we don't want it!