The Joy Release Their Nostalgic Debut Single 'Isencane Lengane'
South Africa's latest acapella group The Joy just released their new soul-enriching single 'Isencane Lengane', along with a moving music video.
South African acapella group The Joy has marked their debut with a big bang through their fresh rendition of the traditional Zulu song "Isencane Lengane". On this nostalgic track, the five-member all-male band takes music fans down memory lane with smooth harmonising and deep vocals. The Durban-based group aims to spread long-lost, organic euphoria — and their debut single achieves just that.
To solidify their place, The Joy has shared a double release. The "Isencane Lengane" music video, which has a 'home-made' feel to it and pays homage to the group's Zulu roots and music journey, also dropped today. The traditional Zulu wedding song is captured in an effortless music video showcasing the group's family life. The stunning visuals have one searing scene of the young men clothed in fitted pastel suits, with their pants pulled up getting ready to step into a nearby river.
"Isencane Lengane" comes at a time when the acapella genre has, yet, to be commercially populated and contested. The Joy follows in the footsteps of The Soil, a South African group that pioneered and popularised the modern acapella genre. The Soil is admittedly South Africa's most successful international acapella group, and have dominated the music scene for just over a decade. The Soil's last single was released in 2018, the year when The Joy began its formation.
After heeding their teachers' and fellow school mates' advice, The Joy subsequently garnered over half a million views when they started sharing their music on Instagram. This admiration encouraged them to continue performing as a group, which ultimately led to them being noticed by the right people.
The group originates from KwaZulu-Natal, a province that is also home to acapella stalwarts, the Grammy-winning isicathamiya group Ladysmith Black Mambazo. The five young vocalists met in high school and proceeded to enter a singing competition together. The band members are Ntokozo Magcaba, Melokuhle Mkhungo, Sanele Ngcobo, Phelelani Sithole and Sandile Sphelele Hlophe.
The Joy is signed to label imprint Love You Up, in partnership with management team September and Transgressive as The Joy's publishing partners. "Isencane Lengane" is produced by the England-based Two Inch Punch, who has also done some studio work with Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran and more.
Watch the "Isencane Lengane" music video below.
The Joy - Isencane Lengane (Official Video) www.youtube.com