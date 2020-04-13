cameroon
Audio
Audrey Lang
Apr. 13, 2020 04:21PM EST
(Press Here Publicity)

Theophilus London Bebey album cover art.

Theophilus London Samples Cameroonian Legend Francis Bebey On His New Album and People Have Questions

Bebey's family says they never got payment.

Trinidadian-born American rapper Theophilus London released his third studio album, Bebey, back in January of this year. A week ago, many viewers of Season 3 of Netflix crime-thriller Ozark, would discover the project's title track, "Bebey," as it played during an episode.

Criticism on Twitter followed as the artist was accused of allegedly having plagiarized Cameroonian writer and composer Francis Bebey's song "Lily," from the album Si Les Gaulois Avaient Su.

London says he's paid 50% to the owners of Francis Bebey's music rights. Bebey's family claims to not have received a dime. It's not clear who's in the wrong here.

Cameroonian news and media website Les Bon As reports that Patrick Bebey, one of Francis Bebey's sons, said: "Mr. London and his producers didn't see fit to contact us until a few days before the album was released. No agreement has had time to be concluded. They have the nerve to use the name BEBEY and make it into a kind of brand (which would be theirs). It's rude… They used it on merchandising items! … Anyway, the matter is in the hands of a lawyer. "

Theophilus London has tweeted, "his label agreed to do business before we put it out. There are contracts signed."

"Lily" had been a cover of an anti-racist song released by french singer Pierre Perret in 1977. Francis Bebey's version tells the story of a migrant who must overcome racism.

London has been open about wanting to pay homage to Francis Bebey. It's noticeable from the title and cover art of Bebey, to other songs like "Marchin" and "Give You," which also mirror the Cameroonian's compositions. In addition to Francis Bebey, London also samples Nigeria's Lijadu Sister's 1974 song "Come on Home" on his song "Pretty" and Steve Monite's Afro-boogie song from 1984 "Only You."

We reached out to Theophilus London for comment and haven't received a response. Bebey is released on London's new label, My Bebey Records.


Theophilus London - Bebey (Lyric Video) www.youtube.com


Francis Bebey - Lily www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
theophilus london francis bebey cameroon cameroon music
News Brief
Cameroon vs Chilé at the African Cup of Nations 2017. Image via Wikimedia.

Cameroon Has Been Stripped of Hosting the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Football officials say the country failed to prepare for the tournament in time.

Cameroon will no longer be the site of the continent's biggest football tournament in 2019, as The Confederation of African Footbal (CAF) has moved to strip the country of its hosting duties for next year's Africa Cup of Nations, reports BBC News.

After meeting for 10 hours in Accra on Friday, it was decided that Cameroon had been behind in making proper arrangements to prepare for the tournament, which is set to take place in June and July of 2019. Cameroon won the tournament in 2017.

Keep reading... Show less
News Brief

Update: Final Four Hostages Released In Cameroon School Kidnapping

Two remaining students as well as the school's principal and a teacher have been freed.

The four remaining hostages in last week's kidnapping at a boarding school near Bamenda, Cameroon have been released, BBC Africa reports.

Despite reports last week that all 78 students had been released, details later emerged that two students, as well as the school's principal and one teacher still remained in captivity. BBC journalist Peter Tah adds, that the two students who were held may have been targeted because their parents work for the government. "From what I gather, the gunmen tried to find out which of the children had parents who worked for the government," he said.

"People whose parents worked for the government were held and separated for more questioning. The last two children were held because of their parents' jobs."

The group was reportedly dropped of near the town of Bafut on Monday. The school's principal is currently receiving medical attention.

Separatist groups have continued to deny involvement in the kidnapping, despite accusations from the government.

Keep reading for last week's story:

Seventy-eight students who were kidnapped from a boarding school in northwest Cameroon on Monday have been released, reports BBC Africa. The school's driver was also freed with the students, while the principal and one teacher are still being held by captors.

Reverend Fonki Samuel Forba of the Presbyterian Church of Cameroon says that the students, 42 girls and 36 boys according to CNN, were abandoned "peacefully... by unidentified gunmen," adding that the "[students] were brought into the church premises." He told the BBC that he received a call from the kidnappers stating that they planned to return the children yesterday, but they were delayed due to heavy rain in the area.

READ: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Pens Op-Ed on the Ongoing Anglophone Crisis in Cameroon

Keep reading... Show less
popular
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation)

Bobi Wine Offers to Airlift Mistreated Africans Out of China

The Ugandan politician and musician has partnered with businessman Neil Nelson to airlift affected Africans and African-Americans "to a country in Africa that is willing to receive them."

Bobi Wine has teamed up with Neil Nelson, co-founder of media firm Atlanta BlackStar to help airlift Africans and African-Americans being subjected to "inhumane treatment" in China. They announced their plans in a joint statement on Monday.

"The two leaders are currently working together to facilitate a humanitarian mission to airlift those Africans and African-Americans who are affected by these attacks to a country in Africa that is willing to receive them," read the press release. "We are also prepared to evacuate them to the United States for those holding U.S. citizenship or permanent resident status."

The statement also appealed to the Chinese government and other global African leaders to take urgent action to protect Africans abroad. "We call upon leaders from across the global African community including political leaders, social activists, artists and other leaders to join in this effort."

READ: Africans In China are Being Evicted from Their Homes and Blamed for Spreading Coronavirus

Keep reading... Show less
popular
Image courtesy of artist.

Premiere: The Music Video for ‘Uhuru Dis’ by DJ Lag and Moonchild Sanelly is a Gqom Musical

Watch DJ Lag and Moonchild Sanelly's music video for 'Uhuru Dis.'

The music video for DJ Lag and Moonchild Sanelly's "Uhuru Dis" depicts a story of two young people who aren't permitted to be together, a plot one associates with William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. The twist is that our Romeo and Juliet are based in Durban and their story plays out differently. In the music video, we first encounter them on the dancefloor before they retreat away from the crowd.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

news.

popular.