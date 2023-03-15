Tiwa Savage Teams Up With Ayra Starr & Young Jonn For New Single 'Stamina'
The Nigerian trio are here to make sure you can keep up!
Nigerian songstress Tiwa Savageis back, ladies and gents! This time around the star has assembled some of the faves to bring fans single "Stamina." The amapiano-inspired tune features fellow Nigerian superstar Ayra Starr and record producer-turned-singerYoung Jonn. The Magicsticks produced single comes via Empire records as Savage's first release of this year.
The trio brought the elements that make each of them stand out so tall above the rest, so getting to experience the combination is one Afrobeats fans won't overlook. "Stamina, stamina, you gon need some more stamina." The sensual track offers something for everyone: an aura of hopeless romance while coated in a sexy, confident layer of going after what you want — consensually.
Magicsticks, yet again, showcases his ear for what's hot on the continent as the young producer marries the classic Afrobeats flow with a South African amapiano beat set to keep bodies moving and grooving. The trio beautifully blends their voices amongst each other and over the beat, with Savage leading the way by serenading listeners at the song's start and chorus, allowing Young Jonn the space to explore his own sound. Starr comes in toward the conclusion, lending her infamously raspy, lusty voice to the Afropop, Afrobeats, and Amapiano blended tune.
Mavin Records CEO and musical heavyweight Nigerian producerDon Jazzytook to social media to share his support for the collab, but most importantly, his girls. Jazzy shared a video of the two ladies dancing to their hit, predicting the success that they'd be able to achieve together.