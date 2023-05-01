Tiwa Savage to Perform at King Charles III's Coronation Concert
Tiwa Savage is scheduled to perform at the upcoming coronation of King Charles III at Windsor Castle on May 7.
Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has confirmed that she will be performing at Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 7 in honor of King Charles’ coronation. The coronation concert will take place on the grounds of Windsor Castle and will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, as well as BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.
The “Somebody’s Son” singer will join a lineup of other entertainers including Nicole Scherzinger, Steve Winwood, Paloma Faith, and Olly Murs, among others. The production will also feature other stars like Tom Cruise, Dame Joan Collins, and Sir Tom Jones, who will appear via video message.
Following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last year, King Charles III is set to officially be crowned the King on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey. The coronation concert — where Tiwa Savage will be performing — and Big Lunch will happen the following day on Sunday, May 7.
In a comment to BBC, Tiwa said:
“It’s truly an honor to be representing Africa and the Commonwealth at such an historic event. I look forward to joining the celebrations and bringing Afrobeats to Windsor Castle for the first time!”
Tiwa Savage — born Tiwatope Savage-Balogun — is a prominent Nigerian singer and actress, who has been dubbed the "Queen of Afrobeats" in recent years. Although she was born in Lagos, Nigeria, Tiwa moved to London at the age of 11 where she settled, and began to build her music career.
In 2009, Tiwa Savage inked a publishing deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing after completing her studies at Berklee College of Music and participating in the U.K. edition of The X Factor. Fueled by the growth and opportunities in the Nigerian music industry, Savage relocated back to Nigeria in 2012 and signed with Mavin Records.
Her signature sound is a rhythmic and soulful fusion of Afrobeats, R&B, and pop. Over the years, Tiwa has won numerous awards for her art, becoming one of Africa's most recognized and prominent voices in the Afrobeats genre.
So far, the news of Tiwa performing at the coronation concert has drawn mixed reactions from critics and fans online.
\u201cI\u2019m not surprised about Tiwa Savage accepting to perform at the coronation. Honestly, Nigerians will do anything for their colonisers. No shame whatsoever.\u201d— Soph\ud83c\uddf3\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddf1 (@Soph\ud83c\uddf3\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddf1) 1682945402
\u201c@royalinstablog Wow! I can't contain my excitement. The #Coronation is coming with diverse flavours and sauce!\u201d— Royalinstablog (@Royalinstablog) 1682719019
\u201cThe thought of Tiwa Savage singing \u201croboskeske, roboskeske!\u201d at the coronation is cracking me UP!\u201d— Timi of the Endless (@Timi of the Endless) 1682936639
The royal family’s complicated history with colonialism in many African countries has always been a polarizing bone of contention for many people. After the queen’s death, many people also had mixed reactions to the news.
