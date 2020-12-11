south african music
Nobantu Shabangu
Dec. 11, 2020 10:02AM EST
'Phupholethu' album cover provided by artist TNS.

Cover art for TNS upcoming album 'Phupholethu'.

TNS Drops Single 'Zodwa Wabantu' Featuring Luqua, Danger, Peela and Zodwa Wabantu

House DJ TNS has released single 'Zodwa Wabantu' featuring Luqua, Danger, Peela and Zodwa Wabantu to launch pre-orders for upcoming album 'Phupholethu'.

South African house DJ TNS has released new single "Zodwa Wabantu" featuring Luqua, Danger, Peela and Zodwa Wabantu. The single comes off much anticipated album Phupholethu. "Zodwa Wabantu" is the third single release following "Nyathela" release in September and "iBhari" earlier in the year. "Zodwa Wabantu" is primed to launch pre-orders for Phupholethu from this Friday. TNS took to Twitter to announce the news.

"Zodwa Wabantu" single keeps to the traditional form of house music. TNS maintains his signature sound with Zulu vocals waxing lyrical over easy beats, syncs and whistles. TNS is unwaveringvering from his lane, especially a time when most DJs are infusing house sub-genres amapiano or gqom to an add edge to South African dance music. Controversially titled after South African socialite and dancer Zodwa Wabantu, TNS stated that "Zodwa Wabantu" inspires his music brand:

The inspiration behind Zodwa Wabantu was from Zodwa Wabatu's brand and her confidence, her ability to chase her dreams and her goals, even though some people do not agree with her actions. She continues to prove to be a brave woman, all men in the world deserve to know and to experience having brave woman in their lives. She has become an entertainer that has broken boundaries and is going for what she believes in, when making music I always have visuals that come to mind, I am currently visualizing the music video which will include Zodwa Wabantu and her well known dance moves. I am also excited to introduce Luqua and Peela to the world as these are my newly signed artists.

Phupholethu will be a double disc album that was set to be released by the end of the year. TNS has yet to release an official date.

Listen to "Zodwa Wabantu" featuring Danger Luqua, Peela and Zodwa Wabantu on Spotify.

Listen to "Zodwa Wabantu" featuring Danger Luqua, Peela and Zodwa Wabantu on Apple Music.


tns zodwa wabantu house music new music south african music
