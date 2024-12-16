How to Holiday in North Africa This December

There is no better time than winter to travel to North Africa! Besides its Mediterranean beaches , summer temperatures make the region inaccessible to those who aren't incredibly heat-resistant.

The diaspora usually returns in December to find a thriving cultural scene of film, music and literature festivals. Tourist spots are less crowded and more enjoyable, as you will be among local visitors.

Below is a selection of desert trips, city tours and places to stay by the Nile that will help you have an unforgettable trip in North Africa.

Oases The beauty of an oasis — the sight of lush greenery exploding into view after hours on a beige desert road, the slowing of time, the incredible food — can not accurately be described to someone who has not visited.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ssan.travel (@ssan.travel) Siwa Oasis: In Egypt, Siwa Oasis is located in the Western Desert close to the border with Libya. In about eight hours, you can get to Siwa from Cairo via the West Delta bus (E£850/ $17). Don't plan your own road trip. Siwa Oasis has been populated by the Amazigh, North Africa's indigenous people, since the period of Alexander the Great when he consulted with the Oracle of Siwa about his future conquests. There are over 300 fresh hot water springs with unique healing qualities, and the Old Town is made of ancient mud brick architecture. For a unique stay, check out Siwa Oasis has been populated by the Amazigh, North Africa's indigenous people, since the period of Alexander the Great when he consulted with the Oracle of Siwa about his future conquests. There are over 300 fresh hot water springs with unique healing qualities, and the Old Town is made of ancient mud brick architecture. For a unique stay, check out Taziry Ecovillages (E£2500/$49), where you can eat authentic Siwan cuisine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eco Egypt Experiences (@ecoegyptexperiences) The Valleys of Drâa and Dadès: In Morocco, the picturesque valleys of Drâa and Dadès are home to lush date palm and almond tree oases, the valley of roses, and the valley of a thousand kasbahs. Nature lovers can explore beautiful hiking trails of varying difficulty. The Draa Valley is a former caravan trail by the longest river in Morocco, dotted with Amazigh villages and close to stunning waterfalls. Kasbah Oulad Othmane (478 MAD /$48 a night) is a unique and affordable hotel in the heart of the valley, set in an 18th-century fortress. Wherever you choose to stay, your accommodation hosts will happily help you plan desert camping trips. Moroccan artist, content creator, and software engineer Abari Abbassi recommends stopping by Aït Benhaddou, a fortified village in the Atlas Mountains and a World Heritage Site. Their various tours and offerings give you an insight into the Amazigh way of life. "I recommend going from Marrakech to Aït Benhaddou to Ouarzazate to Agdz to Zagora," he says. "It's worth seeing." You can join an organized trip—there are all kinds of You can join an organized trip—there are all kinds of simple or luxurious desert tours, or you can rent a car with the usual car rental companies at the airport.

Cities Tunis: The Medina of Tunis is a magical place; its shops, cafes (visit the rooftop at Cafe Panorama), and hidden alleyways draw you into a world of its own. Dar Hayder , where you get to sleep in a 300-year-old building, is a beautiful place to stay (155 TND/$49 a night) right in the center. The ancient city of Carthage is a UNESCO World Heritage Site with stunning ruins and gardens (12 TND/$4). Equally picturesque is the white and blue village of Sidi Bou Said, where you can enjoy fresh fish and, on a Friday, delicious couscous (prices vary depending on the restaurant). You must visit a traditional Tunisian Hammam , where all residue of 2024 will be scrubbed off your skin. La Villa Bleue in Sidi Bou Said offers a variety of treatments (prices range from 65 - 235 TND/$21 - $74). Finally, if you are looking for a genuinely authentic Tunisian party experience, get yourself tickets for the Finally, if you are looking for a genuinely authentic Tunisian party experience, get yourself tickets for the Next Off party or delve into the nightlife of La Marsa and Gammarth (check out Yüca ).