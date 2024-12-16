The Best Amapiano Songs of 2024

How to Holiday in North Africa This December

Mild and sunny December days are the perfect companion to exploring the Sahara’s oases and cities.

The Magic Lake is a lake located in Wadi El Hitan in Fayoum. It overlooks sand dunes and provides the opportunity to witness sunsets. The lake is named the Magic Lake because it changes its colors several times a day depending on the time of year and the amount of sunlight it receives in Fayoum, Egypt, on October 5, 2014.

Photo by Doaa Adel/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

There is no better time than winter to travel to North Africa! Besides itsMediterranean beaches, summer temperatures make the region inaccessible to those who aren't incredibly heat-resistant.

The diaspora usually returns in December to find a thriving cultural scene of film, music and literature festivals. Tourist spots are less crowded and more enjoyable, as you will be among local visitors.

Below is a selection of desert trips, city tours and places to stay by the Nile that will help you have an unforgettable trip in North Africa.

Oases

The beauty of an oasis — the sight of lush greenery exploding into view after hours on a beige desert road, the slowing of time, the incredible food — can not accurately be described to someone who has not visited.

Siwa Oasis: In Egypt, Siwa Oasis is located in the Western Desert close to the border with Libya. In about eight hours, you can get to Siwa from Cairo via theWest Delta bus (E£850/ $17). Don't plan your own road trip.

Siwa Oasis has been populated by the Amazigh, North Africa's indigenous people, since the period of Alexander the Great when he consulted with the Oracle of Siwa about his future conquests. There are over 300 fresh hot water springs with unique healing qualities, and the Old Town is made of ancient mud brick architecture. For a unique stay, check outTaziry Ecovillages (E£2500/$49), where you can eat authentic Siwan cuisine.

El Fayoum Oasis:Egypt's largest oasis is only two hours by car from Cairo. For maximum comfort, you can order an Uber or hire adriver (one way costs approximately E£800/ $16).

Tunis Village became famous for its world-renowned pottery workshops. You can inquire about a workshop while there or bookonline beforehand.

Depending on your budget,Tzila Lodge,Barefoot in Tunis andLazib Inn are lovely places to stay (prices depend on the accommodation type). You should also eat at the phenomenalIbis restaurant and cooking school.

The hosts of your accommodation will connect you with a local driver who can take you on a desert Safari featuring The Valley of the Whales, the only place in the world where the skeletons of archaic whales can be seen in their original geological and geographic setting, sand boarding, Bedouin tea on a mountain overlooking desert lakes, and a delicious Bedouin dinner (prices depend on the length of the trip, overnight camping and glamping in the desert is a great option).

El Fayoum infamously hosts New Year's Eve raves that you will hear about if you keep your eyes peeled. For those keeping it calm and cozy, December is also peak bird-watching season, with 162 species of migratory and resident birds convening at the shores of Lake Qaroun.

The Valleys of Drâa and Dadès: In Morocco, the picturesque valleys of Drâa and Dadès are home to lush date palm and almond tree oases, the valley of roses, and the valley of a thousand kasbahs. Nature lovers can explore beautiful hiking trails of varying difficulty.

The Draa Valley is a former caravan trail by the longest river in Morocco, dotted with Amazigh villages and close to stunning waterfalls.Kasbah Oulad Othmane(478 MAD /$48 a night) is a unique and affordable hotel in the heart of the valley, set in an 18th-century fortress. Wherever you choose to stay, your accommodation hosts will happily help you plan desert camping trips.

Moroccan artist, content creator, and software engineerAbari Abbassi recommends stopping by Aït Benhaddou, a fortified village in the Atlas Mountains and a World Heritage Site. Their varioustours and offerings give you an insight into the Amazigh way of life. "I recommend going from Marrakech to Aït Benhaddou to Ouarzazate to Agdz to Zagora," he says. "It's worth seeing."

You can join an organized trip—there are all kinds ofsimple orluxurious desert tours, or you can rent a car with the usual car rental companies at the airport.

Cities

Tunis: The Medina of Tunis is a magical place; its shops, cafes (visit the rooftop at Cafe Panorama), and hidden alleyways draw you into a world of its own.Dar Hayder, where you get to sleep in a 300-year-old building, is a beautiful place to stay (155 TND/$49 a night) right in the center.

The ancient city of Carthage is a UNESCO World Heritage Site with stunning ruins and gardens (12 TND/$4). Equally picturesque is the white and blue village of Sidi Bou Said, where you can enjoy fresh fish and, on a Friday, delicious couscous (prices vary depending on the restaurant).

You must visit a traditionalTunisian Hammam, where all residue of 2024 will be scrubbed off your skin.La Villa Bleue in Sidi Bou Said offers a variety of treatments (prices range from 65 - 235 TND/$21 - $74).

Finally, if you are looking for a genuinely authentic Tunisian party experience, get yourself tickets for theNext Off party or delve into the nightlife of La Marsa and Gammarth (check outYüca).

Marrakech: "[Morocco] is a cultural jackpot, a meeting point between Africa, the Middle East, and Europe," Marrakech-based Egyptian Canadian creative producerSally GhalytoldOkayAfrica earlier this year. Ghaly champions her chosen home with an infectious passion that will make you want to visit immediately.

Throughout December,Sun Festival is hosting educational, scientific and artistic events across various venues in the Red City. For music lovers, Layla Festival will have you dancing in the Jardins d'Issil for their "just beyond the light" edition (tickets range from 400 - 3250 MAD/$40 - 326).

While you should eat as much as you can of everything and anything, definitely have Tajine! For tea and art, stop by photographerHassan Hajjaj's boutique and tea house, Jajjah. For more art, check outthese free walking tours. Moroccans use InDrive to get around the city. For everything else, Ghaly has youcovered!

Cairo: Cairo, a metropolis of 22 million inhabitants, is the most adventurous of them all. Beyond visiting the Great Pyramids of Giza (E£2200/$43), you should get on a sunset felucca (Arabic for a sailboat) on the Nile (highly recommend DokDok in Garden City; prices vary depending on boat type, group size and duration).

For an unforgettable thrifting experience, hit up El Wekala. Discover handicrafts inKhan El-Khalili and learn about the city withQahrawya (prices vary). For concerts, exhibitions, and parties, check theSceneNow Calendar. If you happen to be there on a Wednesday, do not miss aMazaher performance (E£200/$4).

Visiting the Pyramids can be stressful, but having a traditional Egyptian meal at the various surrounding restaurants is a more relaxed alternative. A lesser-known landmark but an important cultural institution is El Horreya Cafe downtown. Get one or several Egyptian Stella beers for approximately E£50/$1 and chat the night away.

