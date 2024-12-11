The Ultimate Guide to December in East Africa
As locals unwind and the diaspora returns, East Africa buzzes with energy. Here’s your guide to beaches, wildlife and city escapes this holiday season.
December is the peak travel season in East Africa — summer is in full swing, the landscapes are lush from recent rains and the festive energy is unmatched. It’s also when the “summer bunnies” — East Africans living abroad — return home flush with cash and looking for a good time, while locals are eager to rest and let off steam after a long year.
“December is the busiest month of the year,” says Kibe Dennis, a Senior Tour Consultant for Kenya’s Bonfire Adventures, curating travel experiences across Eastern Africa for the last 17 years. Dennis says East Africa’s beaches, wildlife reserves and major cities attract locals and international tourists in droves.
From sun-soaked shores to thrilling safaris, bustling cities and mouth-watering restaurants, this region promises the perfect holiday escape. Here’s your guide to making the most of East Africa this December!
Chill on idyllic beaches
It’s time to enjoy warm coastal breezes along East Africa’s stunning Indian Ocean shores. December is perfect for soaking up the sun or diving into turquoise waters.
Kenya coast: Diani Beach is a tropical paradise that boasts palm-lined beaches, crystal-clear waters, and thrilling activities like kitesurfing and boat rides. (Approximate cost - KES 5000/$36.42).
Other must-visit gems along the Kenyan coast include the serene Malindi and Watamu, celebrated for their coral reefs and Italian flair, and Mombasa, Kenya’s bustling second-largest city, renowned for its vibrant nightlife. (Approximate cost - KES 2,500/$20).For an unforgettable New Year’s celebration, make your way to Kilifi for the Beneath the Baobabs Festival, a two-day festival where music, art and a magical atmosphere promise to welcome 2025 in style. (Approximate cost - KES9,500/$73.50)
Zanzibar Archipelago, Tanzania: This dreamy island paradise offers white sandy beaches and a rich cultural heritage.
Relax on Nungwi Beach, snorkel in the vibrant waters of the Indian Ocean, or explore the historic spice markets of Stone Town (Approximate cost - TZS 39,675-529,000/$15-$2,00)
Don’t miss the delectable street food at the Stone Town night market, where you can try grilled fish, prawns and the famous Zanzibar pizza — a unique, flavor-packed delicacy. (Approximate cost - TZS 8,000-52,900/$3.02-$20).
Take the ferry from Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania’s bustling capital, for a comfortable and scenic journey to Zanzibar. (Approximate cost - TZS 74,710 /$30).
Lamu Island, Kenya: Known for its old-world Swahili charm, Lamu is a tranquil haven perfect for those seeking a serene beach escape. Wander its narrow streets, sail into the sunset aboard a traditional dhow (approximate cost - KES15,000/$100), and soak in the island’s peaceful ambiance.
This quieter destination is highly recommended for its unspoiled beauty. Treat yourself to freshly grilled seafood by the ocean (approximate cost - KES3,000/$20), paired with a refreshing chilled coconut drink.
Safari and gorilla trekking adventures
East Africa is synonymous with extraordinary wildlife, and December’s lush landscapes create perfect conditions for safaris and gorilla treks. These tend to be much pricier, but it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda: Rwanda’s lush, mist-covered mountains are home to gorilla families that can be visited on guided treks. This experience combines awe-inspiring wildlife encounters with breathtaking scenery. (Approximate cost - RWF 2 million/$1,500)
Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, Uganda: If you are in Uganda, you can also go gorilla trekking through dense jungle to encounter mountain gorillas up close. Book your gorilla trekking permits well in advance, as they’re in high demand during this peak season. (Approximate cost - UGX 5 million/$1,500)
Maasai Mara, Kenya: While August may be the peak season for safaris, December still offers an unforgettable opportunity to experience the iconic “big five” amidst the sweeping savannah views. (Costs vary depending on budget)
A visit isn’t complete without a hot air balloon ride at sunrise, offering breathtaking aerial views of the landscape (approximate cost - KES65,835 /$450). Cap it off with a bush breakfast!
Serengeti National Park, Tanzania: This legendary park offers unparalleled wildlife viewing, from graceful giraffes to prowling lions and herds of wildebeest. Make sure to experience quintessential East African safari “glamping” while there. (Costs vary depending on budget)
Explore vibrant cities
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia: Ethiopia’s vibrant capital is a sensory feast. If your visit extends into January, stay for Gena, Ethiopian Christmas, and immerse yourself in its candlelit processions, joyful dances and festive feasts.
While in the city, visit Studio 11, a creative space championing female artists in Ethiopia’s thriving art scene. And, of course, don’t leave Addis without enjoying a traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony — an authentic taste of the country’s heritage. (Approximate cost - ETB495-3,300/ $9-$60)
Kigali, Rwanda: Renowned for its cleanliness and tranquility, Kigali blends poignant history with vibrant culture. Reflect on the nation’s resilience at the Kigali Genocide Memorial (free), and visit the BK Arena, host of the Basketball Africa League finals since 2021. (Costs vary by event)
Savor freshly brewed Rwandan coffee, visit the stunning art galleries (prices vary), and enjoy a standout dining experience at Inka Steakhouse, a long-time favorite among locals and visitors. (Approximate cost - Rwf 6,500-21,000/$5.42-$17.50)
Nairobi, Kenya: Nairobi is quieter than usual in December as most families escape the big city for their rural homes or holiday destinations — but that doesn’t mean it is boring. Explore Nairobi National Park — the only national park in the world within a city and a more affordable option for a safari outside the major game parks (approximate cost KES1,600/$12.36), and shop at the Maasai Market and numerous Christmas season markets.
The city’s Beit e Selam restaurant is a must-try for East African fusion. Also, enjoy local artists and live music at the annual Sol Fest. (Approximate cost - KES3,500-10,000/$24-$69).
