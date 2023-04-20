Wande Coal's Feeling The Love In New Single 'Let Them Know'
The Nigerian singer pulled out all the stops in the accompanying music video.
Nigerian singer-songwriter Wande Coal has given us another taste of his upcoming album with the single "Let Them Know". The Kel-P-produced banger has the singer with his heart out on his sleeve as he seduces his lady love -- and our ears -- to the sound of his classic Afro-fusion sound.
"Let Them Know"'s sexy sound pairs well with the singer's flashy visuals and aesthetic, as he promises his object of affection the world -- so long as she keeps their love affair a secret. How exciting! Director TG Omoricaptures the essence of the tune perfectly having Coal surrounded by jewels, gals, and glamour to illustrate the successful life he's built for himself. Cole and Kel-P channel an R&B flair flawlessly while allowing their Afrobeat roots to guide them back home. "I hope it resonates with everyone who listens to it," says Cole, wishing his fans a sexy summer ahead doing his part to make it so.
"Let Them Know" manifests as a space for the singer to show his more emotive, sensual side. In February, Cole released "Kpe Paso" with his Nigerian counterpart Olamide. His upcoming album Legend or No Legend's release date has been pushed back on a few occasions over this year, however, May, 18th has been set for release day, and we can't wait to hear what Cole has in store for us.
Watch Wande Coal in his high-spirited music video for "Let them know" here!
