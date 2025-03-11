War Sparks New Spoken-Word Poetry Movement in Cameroon





In the war-torn English-speaking regions of Cameroon, a new form of resistance has emerged: spoken-word poetry. Young artists are wielding verses as weapons against violence, channeling their pain into powerful performances that advocate for peace.

Emiliene Atemnkeng, 24, never imagined becoming a performing artist until 2016, when her uncle was brutally killed in the civil war engulfing Cameroon's English-speaking northwest and southwest regions. "His death, like many others, was a painful reminder of the human cost of the crisis as it provided valid evidence of humans being slaughtered like animals," recalls Atemnkeng, who performs under the stage name Emy-Pride. "It deeply affected me and reinforced my commitment to using art, especially poetry, to advocate for peace and highlight the struggles of those affected by the conflict," she tells OkayAfrica. , 24, never imagined becoming a performing artist until 2016, when her uncle was brutally killed in the civil war engulfing Cameroon's English-speaking northwest and southwest regions. "His death, like many others, was a painful reminder of the human cost of the crisis as it provided valid evidence of humans being slaughtered like animals," recalls Atemnkeng, who performs under the stage name. "It deeply affected me and reinforced my commitment to using art, especially poetry, to advocate for peace and highlight the struggles of those affected by the conflict," she tells OkayAfrica.

Emy-Pride performing one of her poems in 2022. Photo courtesy: Emy-Pride. Today, despite obtaining her master's degree in political science and a bachelor's in journalism amid persistent insecurity, Emy-Pride has found her calling as a creative writer, thespian, performing artist, and spoken-word poet. She has authored over 50 poems on justice, peace, love and pain, performing them at national and international events. "Spoken-word poetry has given me a unique platform to channel my emotions, thoughts and experiences into powerful messages that resonate with people," she says. "The pain, loss, and suffering that people in my community have faced find their way into my poetry."

Poetry as protest and healing Ruddy Morfaw, 31, a trained jurist who began writing poetry at age 12, says the conflict has given her fresh perspectives on politics and social change. Her poems address war, suffering, bad governance, women's rights, economic hardship, and conflict resolution. In her poem "Dialogue," she writes: “We wake up to a gunshot /

And then another, and another /

We all go down, powder, dust, we can't see anything /

Bodies, blood, glass, pebbles, holes in our chests /

We train ourselves to flee /

But many of us die before we realize /

It's been many years we' been playing hide and seek with our souls…”



Ruddy Morfaw performing her poem, "A Forward to the Statesman," at the 11th High-Level Dialogue on Democracy, Human Rights, and Governance organized by the African Union in Benin, Nov 2022. Daceworld media, Kenya. Ruddy views poetry as a vehicle that helps "gradually push a certain narrative of what people want." She believes change becomes possible when enough voices rise and the noise grows loud enough. "Poetry gives me an intimate space to express my thoughts and emotions in a dynamic way, which can be publicly shared and has the potential to influence society positively," she explains to OkayAfrica.

How loss fuels artistic purpose Desmond Yeeika Nangsinyuy, 24, known by his stage name Phamous Ink, has experienced the conflict's brutality firsthand. He has lost relatives and friends, has been kidnapped, and is now internally displaced while pursuing a master's degree in economics at the University of Bamenda. "The crisis has greatly affected me and my craft," he tells OkayAfrica. "I believe words have the power to change hearts and situations – we can still be the future we want no matter the situation."

Phamous Ink performing a poem titled "Hope" at an event dubbed "Tales by the Fireside" in Bamenda in 2024. Photo by Smart Arena Studio. Phamous Ink chose his stage name to "create impact, inspire people, motivate those losing hope, and fan the flames of the dying embers of happiness still left in society." He performs at schools, festivals and sporting events and streams his work on social media. "Poetry is my hiding place and my religion," he says. "If art were religion, then poetry would be my sermons. Poetry helps me heal myself and the world, too. It whispers hope to me and the people who connect to the realm where artists operate."

Facing pressure from all sides These poets navigate a dangerous terrain where expressing their views can invite retaliation from both government forces and separatists. Ruddy acknowledges receiving notes of caution about her critical tone. "So far, my primary concern has been the risk of being attacked by the government for expressing my views," she says. Emy-Pride has been accused of being "too political." Unknown individuals have warned her to remove specific posts. "Some platforms have rejected my works because of their sensitive nature," she recalls. Despite these challenges, she remains committed to her approach: "My ultimate goal is healing, not division; it's about calling for peace, dialogue, and a future where all people – regardless of their political leaning – can coexist peacefully." Phamous Ink has also experienced pressure from authorities. "I'm often asked or forced not to talk on sensitive topics during events involving state authorities," he says. This has led him to adopt a "softer tone" while conveying his messages of peace and justice through clever wordplay.