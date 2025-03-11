War Sparks New Spoken-Word Poetry Movement in Cameroon

In conflict-torn Anglophone regions, young spoken-word artists use poetry to process trauma and advocate for dialogue in Cameroon's nine-year civil conflict.

A woman in traditional dress stands at a microphone at an official looking event.

Ruddy is doing a presentation during the celebration of 20 years of the Maputo Protocol on the rights of women in Africa in Tanzania, November 2023.

Photo courtesy of Ruddy Morfaw.


In the war-torn English-speaking regions of Cameroon, a new form of resistance has emerged: spoken-word poetry. Young artists are wielding verses as weapons against violence, channeling their pain into powerful performances that advocate for peace.


Emiliene Atemnkeng, 24, never imagined becoming a performing artist until 2016, when her uncle was brutally killed in the civil war engulfing Cameroon's English-speaking northwest and southwest regions. "His death, like many others, was a painful reminder of the human cost of the crisis as it provided valid evidence of humans being slaughtered like animals," recalls Atemnkeng, who performs under the stage name Emy-Pride. "It deeply affected me and reinforced my commitment to using art, especially poetry, to advocate for peace and highlight the struggles of those affected by the conflict," she tells OkayAfrica.
A woman in a green shirt stands on stage passionately speaking into a mic.

Emy-Pride performing one of her poems in 2022.

Photo courtesy: Emy-Pride.

Today, despite obtaining her master's degree in political science and a bachelor's in journalism amid persistent insecurity, Emy-Pride has found her calling as a creative writer, thespian, performing artist, and spoken-word poet. She has authored over 50 poems on justice, peace, love and pain, performing them at national and international events. "Spoken-word poetry has given me a unique platform to channel my emotions, thoughts and experiences into powerful messages that resonate with people," she says. "The pain, loss, and suffering that people in my community have faced find their way into my poetry."

Creativity ignited by a crisis

The civil war that spawned this poetic movementbegan in November 2016 when lawyers from Cameroon's English-speaking regions protested the appointment of Francophone magistrates in Anglophone courts. Teachers joined the movement, opposing the placement of French speakers in English-language schools.

Government forces responded with disproportionate force, arresting Anglophone leaders. The situation escalated rapidly, with separatists emerging to demand independence for the "Ambazonia" English-speaking regions.

The conflict has since claimedmore than 6,500 lives, displaced hundreds of thousands internally, and forced over 70,000 to seek refuge in neighboring Nigeria. Children have been deprived of education, and the local economy is in freefall.

The roots of this conflicttrace back over a century. After World War I, the formerly German territory was divided between the French and British.At independence in 1960-1961, the two territories reunited as a federal state, with French speakers comprising about 80 percent of the population. However, acontroversial 1972 referendum dissolved the federal structure that had protected the rights of the Anglophone minority.

Poetry as protest and healing

Ruddy Morfaw, 31, a trained jurist who began writing poetry at age 12, says the conflict has given her fresh perspectives on politics and social change. Her poems address war, suffering, bad governance, women's rights, economic hardship, and conflict resolution.

In her poem "Dialogue," she writes:

We wake up to a gunshot /


And then another, and another /


We all go down, powder, dust, we can't see anything /


Bodies, blood, glass, pebbles, holes in our chests /


We train ourselves to flee /


But many of us die before we realize /


It's been many years we' been playing hide and seek with our souls…”


A woman in traditional dress stands at a podium with her hand in the air.

Ruddy Morfaw performing her poem, "A Forward to the Statesman," at the 11th High-Level Dialogue on Democracy, Human Rights, and Governance organized by the African Union in Benin, Nov 2022.

Daceworld media, Kenya.

Ruddy views poetry as a vehicle that helps "gradually push a certain narrative of what people want." She believes change becomes possible when enough voices rise and the noise grows loud enough. "Poetry gives me an intimate space to express my thoughts and emotions in a dynamic way, which can be publicly shared and has the potential to influence society positively," she explains to OkayAfrica.

How loss fuels artistic purpose

Desmond Yeeika Nangsinyuy, 24, known by his stage name Phamous Ink, has experienced the conflict's brutality firsthand. He has lost relatives and friends, has been kidnapped, and is now internally displaced while pursuing a master's degree in economics at the University of Bamenda. "The crisis has greatly affected me and my craft," he tells OkayAfrica. "I believe words have the power to change hearts and situations – we can still be the future we want no matter the situation."

A man gestures passionately at the microphone.

Phamous Ink performing a poem titled "Hope" at an event dubbed "Tales by the Fireside" in Bamenda in 2024.

Photo by Smart Arena Studio.

Phamous Ink chose his stage name to "create impact, inspire people, motivate those losing hope, and fan the flames of the dying embers of happiness still left in society." He performs at schools, festivals and sporting events and streams his work on social media. "Poetry is my hiding place and my religion," he says. "If art were religion, then poetry would be my sermons. Poetry helps me heal myself and the world, too. It whispers hope to me and the people who connect to the realm where artists operate."

Facing pressure from all sides

These poets navigate a dangerous terrain where expressing their views can invite retaliation from both government forces and separatists.

Ruddy acknowledges receiving notes of caution about her critical tone. "So far, my primary concern has been the risk of being attacked by the government for expressing my views," she says.

Emy-Pride has been accused of being "too political." Unknown individuals have warned her to remove specific posts. "Some platforms have rejected my works because of their sensitive nature," she recalls.

Despite these challenges, she remains committed to her approach: "My ultimate goal is healing, not division; it's about calling for peace, dialogue, and a future where all people – regardless of their political leaning – can coexist peacefully."

Phamous Ink has also experienced pressure from authorities. "I'm often asked or forced not to talk on sensitive topics during events involving state authorities," he says. This has led him to adopt a "softer tone" while conveying his messages of peace and justice through clever wordplay.

Art sustains hope

Although her artistic work doesn't always meet her basic needs, Emy-Pride says it "enriches" her soul and "contributes to the broader cause of peace and social transformation." These poets are part of a growing movement that includes artists likePenboy, Mottanni, Kesh Legacy, Shirley Unusual, Noa Inkman andMbungai Marie Josette Leinyuy, all using their voices to call for dialogue and peace.

Despite the risks and challenges, the public response to their poetry has been overwhelmingly positive. Emy-Pride notes that her poems' messages of peace, resilience, and solidarity offer hope to those who feel marginalized or silenced. "Poetry has a unique way of speaking to the heart, and when people hear words that reflect their struggles, it validates their experiences," she says. The feedback she receives encourages her to continue her work and mentor other young artists who hope to use their talents for positive change.

As Cameroon remains mired in conflict after nine years of fighting, these spoken-word poets continue to raise their voices above the gunfire, reminding their communities that words can be as powerful as weapons in the struggle for peace.

